SCOTTISH fund management giant abrdn has been required to delay a shareholder vote on its planned £1.5 billion takeover of the Interactive Investor platform business because of a global shortage of paper.

The former Standard Life Aberdeen had planned to hold the vote before it releases its annual results on March 1.

However, regulations requiring firms to give shareholder paper copies of documents concerning big takeovers have posed challenges for the Edinburgh-based group. Its shareholders include huge numbers of small investors along with major institutions.

The vote on the Interactive Investor deal is now expected to be held in mid March.

abrdn chief executive Stephen Bird has described the planned takeover of Interactive Investor as transformational.

Subject to shareholder approval, it will give abrdn control of a business that provides services such as share dealing and portfolio management technology for 400,000 customers.

A spokesperson for abrdn told Sky news: “ We would have liked to get the shareholder circular out a little earlier but have had to work around the paper supply problems as we are required to write to over a million shareholders."

The paper shortage that has affected abrdn reflects the supply chain problems that the fallout from the pandemic has caused around the world.