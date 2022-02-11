It was another period of disruption for CalMac's lifeline ferry services.

A combination of unfavourable weather conditions and vessel repairs meant a series of cancellations and other disruption across the network.

But one group of islanders, including the son of former Scottish rugby legend Rob Wainwright were determined that the unpredictability of the services to and from Coll was not going to stand in their way of getting to the mainland for a cycle ride to support attempts to find a cure for Motor Neurone Disease.

Coll Cycling Club members and island farmers Brian McIntyre (50) and brother-in-law Tom Davis (41) along with Dougie Wainwright (26) decided they had to pay to charter a private plane if they were going to make it to Edinburgh for a major event in aid of rugby legend Doddie’s Weir’s MND charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Having managed to enlist the help of a small Hebridean Air Services Britten-Norman BN-2 Islander plane and sourced a pilot only known to them as Yak. They also found two islanders who had feared missing out on a holiday to Mauritius to join them on the flight and share the £1100 cost.

And it meant they were able to hook up with a host of rugby legends on Thursday to start cycling more than 500 miles between BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in just 48 hours for the charity.

Led by Rob Wainwright, the challenge will end on February 12 and will deliver the match ball for the Doddie Weir Cup game between Scotland and Wales.

The Coll effort has already raised £6000 - but there were concerns that Both club team captain Mr McIntyre Mr Davis and Mr Wainwright would not be able to make it because of ferry issues.

Robbie Semple, a member of their support team from Ayrshire-based ATV Services Scotland said the experience showed the importance to the club of Doddie Aid and the "plight of the ferries to the islands".

"It is a story about how people overcome adversity in the name of sport and fundraising for a good cause," he said.

"The ferry hadn't sailed since last Friday and that was an emergency sailing. If they didn't pay for that plane they just wouldn't have got off."

Brian McIntyre

The Doddie Cup 500, includes international rugby players and endurance cyclists, such as world record holder, Mark Beaumont, amongst the 100-strong peloton of riders.

Other players joining the challenge include: Martin Johnson, Alix Popham, Dean Ryan, Carl Hogg, Mike Teague, Colin Charvis and Iwan Tukalo.

This is the third year that the ride has taken place, having raised £160,000 in 2020.

Riders last year averaged three hours of sleep across 48 hours during the gruelling challenge, which saw them maintain speeds of 15mph to deliver the match ball on time. This year’s ride is split into legs with short breaks at rugby clubs throughout Scotland, England, and Wales.

Mr Semple said:"Last Saturday when the Scotland game was on they organised a social event on the island cafe where people could watch the rugby and raised £800 just doing that in advance of going out for Doddie Aid. So they had to find a way to get to this.

They had to go to great lengths in adverse conditions in the name of raising money and sport.

"It was a case of biting the bullet and setting off on Tuesday and charter the plane. It was a case of gambling on going on Wednesday or cut the losses and they had to think on their feet."

Rob Wainwright, who played with Weir for the British and Irish Lions, said: “We have to believe that a breakthrough in MND treatment is just round the corner, and push ourselves and others to raise funds to realise that dream.

“We do it for extraordinary people like Doddie... but ultimately for all the other friends we have not met who suffer or will suffer from this awful disease.

“Our quest is to put MND in the bin that contains Smallpox and the growing list of other ex-diseases, and your support in that quest is vital and very welcome.”