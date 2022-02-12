The Scottish Government has recorded more than 5600 new coronavirus cases and 16 further deaths have been reported overnight.
According to the latest figures, 5601 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
This figure includes cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR positive test.
Sixteen deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
The death toll therefore now stands at 10,512 since the beginning of the pandemic.
A total of 22 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 888 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,426,094 while 4,141,713 people have now received a second dose.
3,344,551 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
