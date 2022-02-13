Scotland has recorded 5,301 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.
No new deaths were recorded, though register offices are generally closed at weekends.
There were 885 people were in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, of which 20 were in intensive care.
A total of 4,427,052 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, 4,142,683 have received their second dose, and 3,349,054 have received a third dose or booster.
This is the last weekend where the Scottish Government plans to provide the daily figures on Saturday and Sunday.
In future, Monday’s figures will provide the data for Saturdays and Sundays as well as the latest data.
