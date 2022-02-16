Scotland's new transport minister Jenny Gilruth has said she had personal experience of feeling unsafe on trains.

The former teacher spoke about avoiding having to get on the last train back to Fife "because it's full of drunk men" who would "squeeze in beside you despite the fact that you're surrounded by empty seats".

Since the announcement, the controversial issue of women-only carriages has been mooted across the media as one potential solution.

Would you support the idea? 