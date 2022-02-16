HeraldScotland
HeraldScotland

Storm Dudley LIVE: Travel chaos looms with 'danger to life' warning issued

Menu

Storm Dudley LIVE: Scotland traffic chaos amid Met Office Amber warning

By Josh Carmichael

Last updated:

  • The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning active from 4pm on Wednesday across central and south Scotland and the north of England, with gusts potentially hitting 90 miles per hour.