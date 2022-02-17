STORM Eunice has prompted the Met Office to upgrade UK weather warnings to a rare red 'danger to life' alert.

Residents are being told to stay at home and remain vigilant as the extreme weather is set to bring ‘dangerous conditions.

Strong gusts of wind will hit coastal areas bringing with it the danger of flooded homes and the risk of large waves ‘overtopping flood defences.

The Met Office is also forecasting ‘flying debris, uprooted trees, power cuts, and Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off.

The rare red alert has been issued for southwest England and also covers the south coast of Wales, with an emergency Cobra committee meeting “to discuss the response to Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice”, the Government said.

Amber and yellow alerts remain in place for the rest of England, and snow warnings are in effect in Scotland from the early hours of Friday morning.

In North Somerset, councillor Mike Bell, deputy leader of the council, said: “We’re urging people to please stay at home during the worst of the weather.

“Please stay away from coastal paths, piers and promenades, and parks and woodlands.

“Don’t risk your safety or that of the people who would come to your rescue if you got into trouble.

“Our highways team is on stand-by to help with fallen trees, blocked roads and flooding. We’ll also be closing the floodgates at Weston seafront.”

⚠️⚠️🔴 Rare Red Weather Warning Issued 🔴⚠️⚠️#StormEunice will bring extremely strong winds across parts of Southwest England and south Wales



Friday 0700 - 1200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Advice 👉 https://t.co/JFRa8CtfWY



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/m46eseAXoV — Met Office (@metoffice) February 17, 2022

In Wales, Natural Resources Wales is urging people living near the coast to be vigilant.

Ross Akers, from Natural Resources Wales, said: “The forecasted high winds could cause a storm surge and large waves which could lead to the overtopping of flood defences along the coast.

“We are monitoring the situation very closely, but we are concerned that if the forecast does materialise, then we are likely to see significant flooding impacts in many places along our coastal areas.

“Wind speeds could also result in damage in many areas. We are urging caution and for everyone to keep a close eye on the weather forecasts and check for the latest flood warnings.

“If you live near to, or are visiting a coastal area, please take extra care and keep a safe distance from coastal paths and promenades as large waves can sweep you off your feet or you can be hit by debris.”

Snow is set to hit large parts of mainland Scotland across the north and central belt, and travel delays and stranded vehicles are expected alongside the possible cancellation of rail and air travel.

An innitisal warning for wind was issued for Scotland, but has since been upgraded to included snow.

A Met Office Spokesperson spoke of the Scottish weather which is to hit at 3am on Friday and last until 6pm on Friday evening.

They said: “Snow, heavy in places, is likely to develop on the northern side of Storm Eunice as it moves across the UK on Friday.

“Not all areas within the warning area are expected to see snow. However, some places may see around 5 cm of snow at low levels away from coasts. Accumulations are expected to be significantly higher over hills, with 10 cm, possibly 20 cm, above around 300 to 400 metres.

“Strong winds occurring at the same time may lead to very poor visibility, blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow.”

Scottish areas impacted are:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde