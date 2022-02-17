POLICE Scotland is becoming the first force in the UK to issue all of its officers with the anti-overdose spray naloxone - despite initial concerns from some officer representatives.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone has decided that all operational officers in Police Scotland will be trained and equipped with the life-saving nasal spray which he says can be given safely to people who have suffered a drug overdose.

A national roll-out of Naloxone follows a successful test of change in Dundee, Falkirk, Glasgow, Stirling and Caithness during which officers used the spray, which counters the effects of overdose from opioids such as heroin, to provide first aid on 62 occasions.

Two years ago police representatives made initial health and safety objections over their use.

And last year the Scottish Police Federation told members there was no evidence that supports police officers carrying naloxone over other medications or equipment in saving lives.

It said the solution to tackling the drugs crisis was not through the spray and officers "should not be emotionally coerced into thinking that it is". But Chief Constable Livingstone said: “I know the terrible toll of drugs deaths in Scotland and policing is committed to playing our part in reducing the harm caused to individuals, families and communities.

“We have a vital role in preventing drugs from reaching our streets and bringing those engaged in serious and organised crime to justice and that will always be a key duty and priority for Police Scotland.

“Preservation of life, keeping people safe, lies right at the heart of policing. We have a purpose and remit which goes beyond law enforcement. We have a positive legal duty to improve the lives of our communities. Equipping and training officers with Naloxone will contribute to that mission.

“Policing is so often the service of first and last resort; the service first on the scene; the service which responds to crisis and criticality. Where a person is suffering an overdose, Naloxone nasal-spray can be given safely by officers with no adverse effects."

More than 1,300 people died of drug misuse in Scotland in 2020 with the country seeing a record number of deaths for the seventh year in a row.

The annual figures showed that there were 1,339 drug deaths last year - an increase of 75 from the 1,264 recorded the previous year.

It means Scotland continues to have by far the highest drug death rate recorded by any country in Europe.

The chief constable added: “It is absolutely essential that where Naloxone is used by an officer to help people in crisis, professional medical attention continues to be provided from ambulance service colleagues and others. In addition, it is crucial that timely and sustainable support is available to provide treatment for those suffering addiction.”

“I’m grateful to all the officers who stepped forward during the trial to carry Naloxone and help their fellow citizens when they needed it.”

During testing of its use, 808 officers were trained to use Naloxone, and 656 (81 per cent) volunteered to carry the nasal spray kits.

Police Scotland said an independent academic review conducted by the Scottish Institute for Policing Research (SIPR) between March and October 2021, during which Naloxone was used 51 times, recommended a national roll-out.

Police Scotland said work is under way to secure stock of Naloxone and a national programme of training and equipping over 12,000 officers, will be undertaken in the coming months.

All officers within response, community, and other roles including dog handlers, armed police, public order and road policing up to and including the rank of inspector will be trained and equipped, the force said.

Any other officer or member of staff is free to undertake the training.