SCOTLAND is gearing up to face more bad weather in the wake of record-breaking winds brought by Storm Eunice.

After Storm Eunice wreaked havoc across the full UK, Scotland is to bear the brunt of yet another Met Office yellow warning.

Met Office warnings have been extended for another three days for most of mainland Scotland as forecasters predict icy conditions on roads brought by wintry showers and tempratures falling below zero.

There are three warnings in total. Saturday has the yellow alert for ice and dangerous driving conditions which is in place until 9am.

Sunday brings a warning for heavy rain with flooding of business and homes 'likely', according to the Met Office. Sunday also includes a yellow warning for wind which will last until Monday at midday, and will bring guts of up to 80mph in certain areas.

A 'danger to life' alert has also been included in Sunday's yellow wind warning which lasts for a full 24-hours.

Yellow warning of wind affecting Strathclyde https://t.co/BWAE747CVu pic.twitter.com/LmeGTtxefD — Met Office warnings - Strathclyde (@metofficeWScot) February 18, 2022

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Another spell of very strong winds is expected in parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and also some Irish Sea coasts.

"Winds could gust to 50 to 60 mph inland, and between 70 and 80 mph for a time on the mountains and exposed coasts, with large waves expected as well.

"The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy, frequent and increasingly wintry showers with blizzard conditions expected in the mountains, before conditions ease later on Monday."

A big clean-up is set to begin after the damage, disruption and record-breaking gusts of 122mph wind brought to the UK and Ireland by Storm Eunice, leading to the deaths of at least four people.

Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power and widespread disruption to travel services is continuing into Saturday in the wake of the extreme weather.

As of Friday night the number of households without power listed by providers was: 6,000 in Northern Power, 112,000 in Western Power, 260 in Electricity North West, 156,000 in UK Power Networks and 120,000 in the Scottish & Southern networks.

The impacted areas in Scotland are:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde