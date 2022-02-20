A PEDESTRIAN has been left seriously injured after being hit by a car in Dundee.
A 40-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was hit by a white Dacia Duster.
The incident occurred around 5:30pm on Friday February 18, King Street near the junction with Ladywell Avenue in Dundee.
The injured woman was attended to by emergency services before being taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment of injuries which are being described as ‘serious’.
No information has been released about the driver of the car, but police have issued an appeal to anyone who may have seen the collision.
Sergeant Willie Strachan of the Road Policing Unit in Dundee said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have witnessed the collision.
“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2646 of 18 February.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.