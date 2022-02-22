The transport minister refused to commit to providing extra vessel support for Scotland's beleaguered ferry service as concerns continue to rise over disruption which has led to a failure to deliver vital supplies to Scots islands.

Jenny Gilruth, spoke out after Rhoda Grant, the shadow cabinet secretary for the rural economy and tourism called for extra support saying the fault for the chaos was at the door of the SNP government "which has shown itself to be incompetent".

The Herald revealed that the only grocery store on Colonsay had said it had to go without supplies for at least eight days as a mix of bad weather and vessel issues have slashed lifeline services.

The general store lodged a complaint over a failure in communications with the state-controlled ferry operator CalMac.

Western Isles council leaders warned that a lack of resilience in the services are hitting the delivery of essentials to the islands.

Some islanders posted images of empty food shelves in stores the Isle of Lewis.

But as ministers faced calls for extra ferry support, and even charter vessels to provide support Ms Gilruth said that she "cannot" given an assurance right now over additional tonnage.

"I would need to look at the costings associated with it, "she said. "Notwithstanding that, I recognise we have a challenge here regarding the sustainability of the current fleet. But it's important that I have the opportunity to speak to CalMac about it."

Ms Grant, a Highlands and Islands MSP said: "This is not just about weather, disruption has been going on for years yet things are simply getting worse. I ask the minister if her government is trying to create a situation where communities who stood firm against it would now willingly accept privatisation.

"Let me be clear, we cannot wait until next year. The fault for this chaos lies at the door of the SNP government, which has shown themselves to be incompetent. They should be protecting our island communities. Instead, they're putting them at peril. They have failed to provide tonnage and they've also refused to employ additional crew, which would be required due to Covid restrictions to allow CalMac to use their full capacity which is available.

"The minister's new in post but she does not have a period of grace because time has already run out for our island communities."

The transport minister inisted privatisation was "not on the agenda" and added: "You may say I don't have a grace period, but at least offer me the opportunity to raise it with them directly. I think we do need to reflect upon what has been a very challenging period for island communities. And I think in the last week alone, we've had three named storms.

"Climate change is having an impact on the way our island communities experience their ferry services. It's my job as minister to make sure those ferry services are up to scratch. "I recognise some of the challenges but I hope that she will understand that my job as minister is also to listen to communities. So I'm very keen to visit our island communities to speak to them directly and to make sure that some of the challenges she has highlighted today are dealt with adequately."

She said she was aware that there had been issues with regards to the delivery of perishable goods but insisted there had been "no reported cases where essential supplies are not available".

A fortnight ago it emerged issues with short cabling were expected to add further delay and increase costs over the already put back delivery of two green vessels at the centre of Scotland's ferry fiasco.

The ferry destined to serve the Isle of Arran will be delayed even further after a “blunder” with internal cabling was discovered.

Both Glen Sannox (Hull 801) and Hull 802, being built at the nationalised Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, rely on a “complex network” of more than 9800 cables.

The cost of both vessels has doubled to around £200m while their delivery is nearly five years late.

Ms Gilruth said she would raise issues over tonnage with CalMac directly and would look at what additional support the government may be able to provide.

But referring to Ms Grant she said: " She asked me to commit to additional tonnage, she will understand that I cannot give her that assurance in the chamber this afternoon because I would need to look at the costings associated with it."

Asked about chartering ferries to support the network, Mr Gilruth said that the Scottish Government-controlled Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), which owns the nation's ageing ferry fleet and CalMac are continuing to look for suitable vessels on a temporary basis, "where this would be considered suitable, reliable, and it would have to be affordable". She added: "I know how frustrating it can be for local communities and individuals having to face disruption not just from weather, but also because of vessel breakdown.

"And while any breakdown is really unhelpful, thankfully, they are still relatively rare.

"That doesn't help the community that loses its ferry service unexpectedly and sometimes without assurance on how quickly normal service can be resumed.

"The resilience of the fleet is something we're committed to doing all that we can."

CalMac has said unforeseen ferry faults had been partly to blame for disruption along with the impact of recent storms.

Last week it emerged that substantial amount of emergent steelwork had been discovered on one of the ageing ferry fleet's elderly statesman, the 25-year-old MV Clansman in dry dock, and this has had delayed her return.

CalMac confirmed on Monday that MV Lord of the Isles would be covering for Clansman on the South Uist route until at least March 3.

The ferry operator confirmed many sailings could not go ahead on Monday because of winds of up to 51mph.

The only ferry crossings that were classed as operating normally out of the 29 on Monday were the crossings to Uig on the Isle of Skye and the island of Kerrera.