A Scottish beach has been named among the world's best beaches in a new Tripadvisor ranking.

Luskentyre on the Isle of Harris has been rated as the seventh-best beach in Europe, along with three other UK beaches making it into Europe’s top 25.

The world’s largest travel platform announced the second of its annual Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2022, the Best of the Best Beaches on Wednesday.

A recent Tripadvisor sponsored survey revealed that over a third (34%) of UK travellers will take a beach trip in 2022 and in the aftermath of Storm Dudley and Eunice, we think that it can't come fast enough.

Granting us some "much needed dose of wanderlust", Tripadvisor's ranking has been "determined by its global community of travel lovers" and acts as "the ultimate guide to the 2022 beach getaway of dreams," the website says.

"We know a perfect day at the beach looks different from one person to the next. Some love classic soft white sand and sunbathing, while others love exploring rocky coves", said Christine Maguire, VP, Global Media Business at Tripadvisor.

Ms Maguire added: "This list has something for everyone, because it was determined by the millions of different travellers all over the world reviewing their favourite beaches on Tripadvisor throughout 2021. Although last year was still far from ‘normal,’ these are the beaches travellers visited and loved more than any others."

Luskentyre named among Europe's best beaches

Luskentyre on the Isle of Harris. Credit: Tripadvisor

Luskentyre came seventh in the Tripadvisor rankings and it's not hard to see why.

The sands in the Isle of Harris are described as "stunning beach, boasting miles of white sand and beautiful green-blue water, with impressive sand dunes and views of the island of Taransay."

The traveller reviewing website went on to praise the Scottish bay by writing: "Further adding to Luskentyre’s appeal – for such a beautiful beach visitors might expect to have to share the beauty spot with crowds of other travellers but on the contrary – it’s often possible to take a stroll along this beach without seeing another soul. The ideal secluded retreat."

The other UK beaches to make the top rankings included Bamburgh Beach in Northumberland, Porthminster Beach in St Ives, Cornwall coming in 11th place and Dorset’s Weymouth Beach places 19th.

(top left clockwise) Porthminster Beach, Weymouth, Bamburgh beach. Credit: Tripadvisor

Top 10 Beaches in Europe for 2022

Spiaggia dei Conigli - Lampedusa, Italy Praia da Falésia - Olhos de Agua, Portugal Playa de Muro Beach - Playa de Muro, Majorca, Spain Nissi Beach - Ayia Napa, Cyprus Balos Lagoon - Kissamos, Crete, Greece Kleftiko Beach - Milos, Greece Luskentyre - Isle of Harris, Scotland Bamburgh Beach - Banburgh, Northumberland, United Kingdom Sotavento Beach - Costa Calma, Fuerteventura, Spain Spiaggia di Cala Rossa - Isola di Favignana, Italy

Top 10 Beaches in the World for 2022

Grace Bay Beach - Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos Varadero Beach - Varadero, Cuba Turquoise Bay - Exmouth, Australia Quarta Praia - Morro de Sao Paulo, Brazil Eagle Beach - Palm - Eagle Beach, Aruba Radhanagar Beach - Havelock Island, India Baia do Sancho - Fernando de Noronha, Brazil Trunk Bay Beach - Virgin Islands National Park, U.S. Virgin Islands Baía dos Golfinhos - Praia da Pipa, Brazil Spiaggia dei Conigli - Lampedusa, Italy

See the full 2022 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Beach winners via the Tripadvisor website.