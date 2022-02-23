A DANGER to life warning has been issued across much of Scotland with heavy snow and blizzard-like winds forecast.

Travel disruption is expected across much of the country, with two separate Met Office yellow warnings in place from around 6am on Wednesday.

Forecasters warn that heavy snow showers, “very gusty winds” and the chance of frequent lightning resulting in so-called 'thundersnow' in some places.

They say there is a chance of injuries and “danger to life” from flying debris, with damage to buildings also possible.

Travel disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services is also predicted.

The forecast reads: “Temperatures across Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to drop sharply following a squally band of rain on Wednesday, with frequent heavy and blustery snow showers arriving from the Atlantic.

“Away from immediate west-facing coasts, 2-5 cm, and in places 7-10 cm of snow is likely to build up even at low levels, whereas on higher ground some places could see 20-30 cm building up by Thursday morning.

“The showers will be accompanied by strong, blustery winds, with gusts of 50-60 mph possible, and a small chance of 70 mph on coasts.

“Blizzard conditions are likely over higher ground. There is a very small chance that some of the showers could be accompanied by frequent lightning, which may could impact power supplies.

“Snow showers are increasingly likely to turn back to rain and sleet at low levels later Thursday morning and early afternoon, although remaining as snow above 200-300 m”.

When is snow forecast in Scotland?





An initial warning for wind is in place in the east of the country from 6am to 3pm on Wednesday.

A further alert for wind and snow is in place for a large portion of the west and north of Scotland from 1pm on Wednesday to 3pm on Thursday.

It comes following extensive disruption following Storms Eunice, Dudley, and Franklin.

Areas impacted by wind warning:

East Lothian

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

Areas impacted by wind and snow warning: