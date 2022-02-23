A SCOTS port faces imminent disruption as workers vote on strike action in a dispute over pay.

The union Unite has warned that there would be severe shipping disruption at Lerwick, the principal commercial port for Shetland and a key component in the islands' economy if industrial action goes ahead.

Workers at Britain's most northerly commercial harbour have already unanimously backed industrial action in a consultative ballot.

Unite members are challenging a number of what it calls "detrimental changes" to basic pay, overtime, standby and call-out payments, plus pension contributions, which it says will further cut incomes for workers who already derive 40p in every pound of their pay from overtime payments.

The union said: "Strike action by the workers, who include engineers, electricians, joiners and general operatives, will severely disrupt shipping at the harbour which will include cruise liners, and oil and gas vessels, as well as general shipping."

According to the port authority turnover increased to £11.65m from £10.90m in 2018 and after-tax profit for 2019 rose to £2.97m from £1.78m in 2018.

The ballot on industrial action is set to close on March 9. If the ballot is successful then the port authority could face strike action, and an overtime from the end of March onwards.

Unite is demanding that the port workers be brought into line with industry standards set by National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry Projects (NAECI) and the Scottish Joint Industry Board (SJIB).

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Lerwick Port Authority has held down wages too long and this workforce is not standing for it any longer with their union’s full support. It is time to pay them the rate for the job.

“This business is doing very well financially so there are no grounds whatsoever for undermining our members’ pay and pensions. The employer should return to the table with a more sensible and respectful offer. Unite will always fiercely defend the jobs, terms and conditions of our members.”

At the end of last year the port authority is reported more signs of recovery from the Covid pandemic as traffic figures continue to improve.

There was a 25% increase in oil-related vessel arrivals in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period in 2020. That included a 93% rise in diving and support ships.

Total cargo for the nine-month period rose by 16% to 647,535 tonnes, including a 13% risein shipments on the NorthLink ferry service from Aberdeen, partly due to delivery of materials for the Viking Energy wind farm construction.

Passenger numbers on the NorthLink ferry were also up, while the reopening of Scottish ports to cruise ships on domestic voyages in July brought 8,642 passengers to Lerwick, compared to 1,499 in 2020 when Covid restrictions hit the summer season.

John Clark, Unite industrial officer added: “Unite’s aim is to bring this group of workers within current national agreements which are set by industry-wide bodies.

“Talks are continuing and we hope that the discussions can prevent any dispute. But, if there is no breakthrough, the Lerwick Port Authority management will be left in no doubt that our members will fight to win a fair pay deal and to reverse a number of detrimental changes made to their contracts.”