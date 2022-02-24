Scots have woken up to blizzard like conditions this morning, as a Met Office warning for snow and lightning remains in effect.

Another ‘danger to life’ alert is in place throughout Thursday for large parts of Scotland, and the Met Office have forecast power cuts and heavy travel disruption.

The warning has been in place since 5pm on Wednesday and will last until 8pm tonight and the combination of high winds and snowfall, and frequent lightning could result in “thundersnow” in places.

A small chance of injuries and danger to life from lightning strikes remains, and some rural communities could face major power outages and become ‘cut off’.

Travel disruption is also expected with the Met Office predicting rail, air and ferry services to be significantly disrupted and possibly cancelled.

⚠️YELLOW WEATHER WARNINGS⚠️



The @metoffice have issued a YELLOW warning for 🌨️SNOW & LIGHTNING🌨️



Until 20:00 this evening!!



Full information can be found here: https://t.co/qDrHRt3wV0



Police travel warnings: https://t.co/5nBz8yCO5M…#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/NZmfVejCea — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 24, 2022

A Met Office Spokesperson said: “Temperatures across Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to drop sharply following a squally band of rain on Wednesday, with frequent heavy and blustery snow showers arriving from the Atlantic.

“Away from immediate west-facing coasts, 1 to 3 cm, and in places 3 to 7 cm of snow is likely to build up even at low levels, whereas on higher ground some places could see 10 to 20 cm building up by Thursday morning.

“The showers will be accompanied by strong, blustery winds, with gusts of 45-55 mph possible, and a chance of 65 mph on coasts. Blizzard conditions are likely over higher ground. There is a small chance that some of the showers could be accompanied by frequent lightning, which could impact power supplies, including some places outside of the warning area.”

As the warning winds down, snow is expected to turn back to rain and sleet on Thursday evening.

The high winds and heavy snow have been causing travel disruption across the country this morning, with heavy traffic building up on motorways, and some bridges being temporarily closed. The Erskine Bridge was temporarily shut due to the high winds but has since re-opened.

Scotland’s road maintenance firm BEAR has been out this morning to grit the roads and make driving conditions as safe as possible.

❄️ Some wintry conditions across most routes this morning including the #A82, #A85 and #A9! We have 38 gritters out across trunk roads in the NW of #Scotland just now. A yellow warning for #snow & #lightning remains in force. Please drive to conditions & #TakeCare if out. pic.twitter.com/Y332udIMwF — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) February 24, 2022

ScotRail have said that services ares expected to be affected by the weather, and have already laid out blanket speed restrictions for certain routes.

Network Raile added that they are expecting high winds in the central belt but don't expect any major disruption.

For transport to islands on the west coast of Scotland, CalMac Ferries have stated: "All sailings remain liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice."

The impacted areas are:

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde