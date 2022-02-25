Scotland has recorded more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 5,484 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, down from 7,195 the previous day.
A further 11 deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 10,656.
A total of 11 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1,093 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall, up from 1,041 yesterday.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,434,404 while 4,154,924 people have now received a second dose, and 3,419,928 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment