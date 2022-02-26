The new archbishop of Glasgow will be installed as leader of Scotland’s largest Catholic community at a mass in the city.

Bishop William Nolan of Galloway Diocese was nominated by Pope Francis be the city’s archbishop.

He will celebrate a mass of installation at midday in St Andrew’s Cathedral, Clyde Street, on Saturday.

Those in attendance will include Papal Nuncio to Great Britain, Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, the Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Bishops of Scotland and over 100 priests together with representatives of almost 100 parishes in the Glasgow Archdiocese.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, the archbishop-elect said: “I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and the pledges of prayer I gave received since the announcement was made that I was to be the new Archbishop of Glasgow.

“I am convinced that the flame of faith is very much alive in Glasgow, even among those who no longer practise their faith, and I want to encourage the nurturing of that faith.”

Bishop Nolan shares the Pope’s focus on concerns for social justice.

“Glasgow has many social problems,” he said.

“I think of the poor souls begging in the streets, their dignity trampled.

“I think of the asylum seekers who flee poverty and persecution and are trying to make a new life here.

“I think of the struggle many people are having to make ends meet at present.

“But Glasgow also has a great resource in its people and its traditions of faith and I would hope to promote a new sense of community and compassion that would benefit people of all faiths and none.”

Bishop Nolan’s appointment comes after the former archbishop of Glasgow Philip Tartaglia died after contracting Covid-19 last year.

The 70-year-old had served as archbishop since 2012 and was one of the most senior figures in the Catholic Church in Scotland.