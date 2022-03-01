THE First Minister has led the new voices of protest after David Goodwillie rejoined Scottish League One club Clyde on loan until the end of the season.

It follows the former Scotland international's controversial move to Raith Rovers, who faced widespread criticism for signing the striker.

Goodwillie was ruled to be a rapist in a civil case in 2017, six years after being initially charged.

No criminal proceedings were instructed against the 32-year-old but he was ordered to pay £100,000 in damages by a judge after it was ruled he raped a woman in a flat in West Lothian in 2011.

Nicola Sturgeon has voiced her concern about the Clyde decision saying: "For the record, I think this is as wrong as the signing by Raith Rovers. I strongly support rehabilitation but it must start with remorse. Someone who has shown none for the trauma he caused cannot be a sporting role model."

In a statement, Clyde said: "This enables David to return to first-team activities including training and playing and, in doing so, continue his career in football at the current time."

Raith Rovers described Goodwillie as 'part of the club' after his January arrival but following a backlash from club sponsor Val McDermid, fans, Rape Crisis Scotland and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Raith said he would not play for the club.

Two directors resigned from the Scottish Championship club while the women's team severed ties with the club and renamed themselves as McDermid Ladies.

Following an apology from the club's chairman, manager John McGlynn admitted the club made an "enormous mistake" in thinking only about football when signing Goodwillie.

In a statement following Goodwillie's exit, Rovers said: "The club can confirm that we have agreed terms with Clyde FC for a loan arrangement for David Goodwillie until the end of the current season.

"We would like to thank Clyde FC for their cooperation."

Clyde previously signed the player in April 2017 and Glasgow Shettleston SNP MSP John Mason has said he refused to attend for the rest of the season.

Despite his protests the 32-year-old remained at Clyde where he was feted by some of the Scottish League One side’s fans.

Ms McDermid quickly responded to the loan move, tweeting: “Disgusted doesn’t even begin to touch it. All that mealy-mouthed stuff from the board about contract-ending negotiations? Do @RaithRovers think we’ll all have forgotten about this by the end of the season?”

Sturgeon also shared a post from Rape Crisis Scotland describing the transfer as “a shameful decision that sends yet another clear message of disregard to survivors of rape and sexual violence”.