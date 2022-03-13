Two Scottish spots have been named among the best places to visit in Spring, according to the review website Tripadvisor.
The list is based on a survey carried out by Tripadvisor with over 5,000 consumers taking part.
78% of respondents are opting for a staycation in the UK between March and May, according to Tripadvisor's research.
The ranking includes everything from seaside towns to culture hubs up and down the country.
See which two Scottish places made Tripadvisor's top 10, where they ranked and the other destinations you should explore this Spring.
Both South Queensferry and Glasgow reached the top 10 on Tripadvisor's list and we can't say that we're surprised.
South Queensferry - the location of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Forth Rail Bridge and now the Queensferry Crossing - is something off a postcard.
The town, which is home to Incholm Abbey and Island, came in fourth place in the ranking.
It has so much to offer with Hopetoun House and Dundas Castle only a stone's throw away.
See what else you could get up to in South Queensferry via the Tripadvisor website.
Moving just over 40 miles away, Glasgow also made the exciting list.
The city was beaten out by Cambridge, Brighton and Oxford to come in 10th place.
With its rich history, architecture and no shortage of landmarks and attractions to discover, Glasgow is more than worthy of a mention.
From Kelvingrove Museum to Science Centre, check out all the things you can get up to via the Tripadvisor website.
Tripadvisor's best places to visit in the UK during Spring
Here is Tripadvisor's top ten best places to visit this Spring.
- Brithdir, Gwynedd, Wales
- Llanberis, Gwynedd, Wales
- Fulford, North Yorkshire
- South Queensferry, Edinburgh, Scotland
- Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
- Manchester, Greater Manchester
- Oxford, Oxfordshire
- Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
- Brighton, East Sussex
- Glasgow, Lanarkshire, Scotland
