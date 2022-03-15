COMEDIAN Jim Davidson has come under fire after slamming celebrities including Benedict Cumberbatch who said he would share his home with a Ukrainian refugee on the BAFTAs red carpet.

He said that the "leftie’ celebrities are "not in the real world" and said they should be asked if they would take in a homeless war veteran.

But he has faced a backlash for his comments as his name trended on social media.

While attending the Bafta Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, Benedict Cumberbatch – who was nominated for his role in the Jane Campion-directed film The Power of the Dog – said he would offer his home to Ukrainians fleeing the country’s war with Russia.

"Everyone needs to do as much as they can … there’s been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, I hope to be part of that myself," he said at the event.

While some praised the actor for his offer, Mr Davidson said that in his opinion, stars who are following suit are doing so to "get on the soapbox".

When asked for his views on GB News, with Cumberbatch used as an example, the 68-year-old said: "It’s what people do, it’s their chance to get on the soapbox.

"Ask him if he’ll take in a veteran that’s homeless that’s fought in many wars for our country. No, that’s not leftie enough.

"I don't mind these guys, they're all lefties. They're not in the real world."

Mr Davidson, who founded the British Forces Foundation charity in 1999 that funds entertainment for British troops worldwide, said that in his opinion, the "leftie" celebrities "all get together" and are "not in the real world".

The government has launched its Homes for Ukraine site for those wanting to host a refugee, with 100,000 signing up within the first day.

Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove said the UK had a history of "supporting the most vulnerable during their darkest hours".

He said there would be no limit to how many Ukrainians could enter the UK under the visa sponsorship scheme.

Each household housing a refugee will be offered £350 a month, tax-free.

They will not be expected to provide food and living expenses but can choose to offer this.

Speaking at the Baftas, Mr Cumberbatch, 45, told Sky News that he found it a "really shocking time to be a European’ amid the Russia-Ukraine war, adding: "Two and a half hours flight away from Ukraine, and it’s something that hangs over us.’ "This is what I’m trying to do to show that I’m standing side-by-side with my brothers and sisters who are going through this," he said.

"We all need … to do more than wear a badge. We need to donate, we need to pressure our politicians to continue to create some kind of a refugee safety and a haven here for people who are suffering."

The commentary from Mr Davidson, known as the presenter of BBC's Big Break and The Generation Game and a "nick nick" catchphrase were given short shrift by many on social media.

Among the critics was Still Game actor and comedian Sanjeev Kohli who said: "Once again we should take this chance to publicly thank our armed forces for suffering the very real horror of Jim Davidson’s comedy so that we don’t have to."

One Twitter user Carl Rowlands said: " I'm a veteran, a 'leftie' and I work for homeless charity. Jim Davidson is a dinosaur."

Others referred to the fact he was declared bankrupt in 2006 for failing to keep up payments on a £1.4m tax bill.

The comic, who was made an OBE in 2001 for his services to British Forces Foundation charity, said at the time he had been struggling to meet payments of about £400,000 a year, but that HM Revenue & Customs refused to negotiate.

Mr Davidson, who at the time lived in Dubai, said he wanted to finish paying off the bill, which was then down to about £700,000, but had been "forced into this position".

People who wish to offer a rent-free space in their home or a separate residence in the UK government scheme, for at least six months, can register their interest online.

They will be able to individually sponsor a Ukrainian national's visa from Friday. Those initial applications will rely on the applicant knowing a named individual from Ukraine they want to help.

But Ukrainian refugees with no family or other links to the UK can and will be hosted as part of the scheme, Mr Gove said.

He said the sponsorship scheme was initially only between people who are already known to each other so it gets "up and running as soon as possible".

The scheme will be expanded with the support of charities, community groups and churches who can help with matching refugees to hosts.

No timescale has been announced for when this will happen but Mr Gove said it would expand "rapidly".

The government has faced criticism - including from its own MPs - over the speed and scale of its response to the refugee crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Almost three million people have fled Ukraine since Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian invasion nearly three weeks ago.