Early treatment for rheumatoid arthritis could 'reverse' the risk of hospital admissions and poor health outcomes, particularly in younger patients, a study found.

Research by the University of Glasgow found that frailty is common in people with the disease, including in many younger people aged below the age of 65.

However the findings suggest that after treatment and as the disease became less active, their level of risk was also reduced.

The study used data from the UK Biobank and the Scottish Early Rheumatoid Arthritis Cohort, which includes people who are newly diagnosed and in their 50s.

While it found that people with more severe or active rheumatoid arthritis are more likely to be identified as frail, and people with frailty were more likely to be admitted to hospital or die, early control of rheumatoid arthritis disease activity could help ameliorate the risk.

READ MORE: Thousands of NHS staff off work for months with Covid as government vows to maintain pay

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmne disease that affects around 400,000 people in the UK. It most commonly starts between the ages of 40 and 50 and about three times as many women as men are affected.

It causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints and usually affects the hands, feet and wrists.

There may be periods where symptoms become worse, known as flare-ups or flares.

It's not clear what triggers the problem with the immune system and women, smokers and those with a family history are more at risk.

Treatment includes medication to relieve symptoms and slow the progress of the condition and supportive treatments, such as physiotherapy.

READ MORE: SNP accused of breaking pre-election pledge to tackle 'dementia tax'

Dr Peter Hanlon, Clinical Research Fellow at the University’s Institute of Health and WellbeingResearch said: “It’s incredibly encouraging to see from our study that frailty can be reduced in people with rheumatoid arthritis, particularly in younger patients.

"We know that frailty can be reduced, but it can be challenging to identify people for whom this is possible.

“Our findings certainly indicate that some people with frailty and active rheumatoid arthritis have the potential to improve their frailty status with treatment of their RA.

"This knowledge is incredibly beneficial for clinicians when assessing people and deciding on a broad approach to treatments; and also suggests care should be taken in applying a ‘label’ of frailty to people living with RA, given the potential to reverse this following treatment.”

Neha Issar-Brown, Director of Research at Versus Arthritis, said: “Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can affect anyone of any age, and for some can take months, sometimes years, to get an accurate diagnosis.

"It is a debilitating and unpredictable disease, and if not treated and brought under control can cause disabling damage to joints and an increased risk of frailty and hospitalisation.

“This research provides further clear evidence of the importance and very real benefit in people quickly finding the most effective treatment that will reduce the impact of RA and prevent it getting worse.

The paper ‘Frailty in rheumatoid arthritis and its relationship with disease activity, hospitalisation and mortality: a longitudinal analysis of the Scottish Early Rheumatoid Arthritis cohort and UK Biobank’ is published in RMD Open.