CAMPAIGNERS say the charity that runs Glasgow venues should be scrapped while raising concerns that over 20 of the city's community centres and halls remain not fully open, over two years on from the Covid pandemic lockdown.

Glasgow Green is to be the focus of a new demonstration over the protection of community facilities around Glasgow with campaigners saying it has left communities in the city feeling "abandoned".

Glasgow Against Closures which has carried out a survey of community centres that remain shut and say 26 out of 27 are not fully open. They say one in Ruchill has had to deliver services outside in the local park which they said was "unacceptable".

They say there are among over 50 essential community venues, including museums, sports centres and halls run by Glasgow Life are not yet fully open to the general public within the city since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020. They include the St Mungo Museum of Religious Life and Art.

Glasgow Against Closures said Glasgow Life - which was set up by Glasgow City Council in 2007 to manage the city's cultural buildings - is now "no longer fit for purpose".

The group said: "Glasgow’s facilities and venues need to be run by the city council which is accountable to the voters."

The Picnic at the People's Palace protest which starts at noon on Saturday, will call for the re-opening of all closed venues. It will feature speeches, music, and entertainment for children.

Glasgow Against Closures describes itself as a non-partisan organisation which came into being after Glasgow Life announced the closure of 59 essential venues in the spring of 2020.

The group say that the "lack of information and clarity" from Glasgow Life and Glasgow City Council has contributed to the frustration of the campaigners.

Colin McGeoch spokesperson for Glasgow Against Closures said: "We argue Glasgow Life are not fit for purpose because there is a lack of accountability over decision making. "These local community venues and services were deemed essential to local communities prior to the pandemic and are even more critical now. Local venues are needed to provide community space for organisations to deliver vital services such as tackling mental health, loneliness, fitness and wellbeing, access to benefit and job support and foodbanks."

He said there was concern about the People Make Glasgow Communities initiative set up in February last year to support Glasgow City Council’s commitment to empower communities and help meet the changing needs of neighbourhoods, by giving community and third sector groups and organisations the opportunity to become more involved in the management of the venues and services they rely on.

He say they see it as not just an asset transfer but "liability transfer"

"There is real concern in local communities as they have not been involved with the decision making about whether an asset should be transferred out of local authority control into a body such as trust, voluntary sector body," said Mr McGeoch.

"Local organisations feel forced to apply to run a facility otherwise they feel the amenity would be lost to the community."

Glasgow Life has said that if a third sector organisation were to take on the responsibility of operating a community centre or any venue then their lease would be with Glasgow City Council, who own the building, and they would have no further involvement with it.

In January, there were 34 expressions of interest made through the People Make Glasgow Communities programme.

In September, 2020, it emerged Glasgow Life was facing a £38 million funding shortfall as a result of the Covid crisis, meaning it cannot afford to reopen dozens of sites across the city.

Glasgow City Council passed a motion on May 13, 2021 resolving that “all Glasgow Life venues should re-open as soon as funding and Scottish Government guidance allows.”

A spokesperson for Glasgow Life said: “We have continued to reopen venues and facilities over the past two years despite the significant ongoing financial challenges imposed on us by the pandemic.

"In setting its 2022/23 budget in February, Glasgow City Council allocated an additional £1.75m to support the reopening of more community venues across the city this year, including St Mungo’s Museum and Provand’s Lordship, as well as committing £2.9m capital investment to the restoration of the People’s Palace and Winter Gardens.

"This is positive and welcome news for Glasgow Life and represents a significant commitment to ensuring the people of Glasgow can continue to access our much-needed and highly valued services and venues in their local communities, whilst also ensuring a sustainable future for many of the city’s invaluable heritage assets.

"Discussions are now taking place with Glasgow City Council regarding the process for consulting with local communities and taking a prioritised approach to the planning and timescale for reopening additional community venues. We will share further information about this as soon as we’re able to.”