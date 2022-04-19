A SCOTS scientist is not letting visa issues stop her embarking on a 1600 mile cycle ride from Glasgow to Stockholm to prove it is a viable form of transport in the fight against climate change.

Jennifer Newall's quest is to cycle from the host city of COP26 to join the Stockholm+50 climate conference in June through seven countries as part of a call to action over the climate crisis.

The 32-year-old from Uddingston formed part of Consumed, a major new exhibition in Edinburgh aiming to challenge consumer habits in the fight for net zero before she set off on her green expedition.

The free interactive event which aims to shine a light on the ever-increasing need for ‘stuff’ and how it affects the planet.

Ms Newall, an earth sciences graduate from the University of Glasgow, who spent her research career studying the effects of climate change and has formed her own sustainable lifestyles consultancy, said she chose to cycle because it was the most environmentally friendly way to make the journey.

And she has not been put off by her friend, Fridays for Future climate activist Nyombi Morris being unable to join her on the ride. Visa constraints made his getting from Uganda to the UK "impossibly difficult", according to exhibition organisers.

Ms Newall said: "I'm looking forward to meeting and chatting with people along the way and hope that cycling to Stockholm will inspire others to consider travelling by bike - be it a local journey or a bigger adventure such as this ride to Stockholm.

The climate activist, who during her research, examinined the effects of a warming world on the polar regions, took part in Consumed as she began her expedition to Sweden and plans to deliver an open apology about climate change.

A key player in Researchers’ Desk, a non-profit think tank group set up in response to Greta Thunberg’s call to “listen to the science” she hopes the RideCOP26toStockholm50 will be a 'catalyst for change'.

On arrival in Stockholm they plan to light a torch to symbolised the "power to unite the world" to save the planet.

Her team said:"The objective is not to cycle to Stockholm as fast as possible, but to connect and engage with communities along the way and share stories that inspire.

"Jennifer has chosen to cycle to the climate meeting because it is the most environmentally friendly way to make the journey. But it also allows her to lead by example and show that cycling is a viable, and most importantly fun alternative mode of transport."

Consumed, a new Edinburgh Science Festival exhibition located on the Mound Precinct until April 24, is a free, outdoor, interactive event which offers practical advice on how to live well without it costing the earth.

Four retrofitted shipping containers will showcase the ideas and innovations of the scientists, engineers, artists and designers who are heading up global efforts in green technology and sustainable design.

From cutting down food waste, to slowing down the fast fashion industry, the exhibition frames the multitudes of ways that we can be more sustainable and help create circular, sharing economies.

It forms part of the world’s first – and still Europe’s biggest – science festival returned to its usual Easter holidays slot with an ambitious programme of exhibitions, a science playground at City Art Centre, workshops, Big Ideas discussions and many more events for curious minds of all ages, taking place in and around Edinburgh running from April 9.

In the year of the 75th anniversary of Edinburgh becoming the world’s leading festival city, the Science Festival is the first of the Edinburgh festivals to take place in 2022, a year of transition and recovery.

With Revolutions as its 2022 theme, the Festival celebrates 50 years since James Lovelock first referred to his revolutionary Gaia hypothesis in print – drawing public attention to the interconnectedness of the delicate ecological cycles essential to sustaining life on Earth.

Emily Stone, climate and sustainability business development manager at Edinburgh Science, the charity which runs the Edinburgh Science Festival, said: “Jen is incredibly driven and determined, and has worked so hard planning this cycle ride and gathering the messaging behind it. This journey is an embodiment of her call for us all to embrace a slower pace of life, taking care of our communities, our planet and our mental health in the process. These are all things which we can find it difficult to do under the current system, and Jen’s cycle to Stockholm is a big call-out for that to change.

“Through our Festival, Edinburgh Science empowers people to see the future in a positive light, and encourages them to take steps towards creating this future by becoming more responsible and knowledgeable consumers.”

“The theme of our Science Festival this year is Revolutions – how fitting that Jen is leading the green revolution riding a 1990s Revolution bicycle!”