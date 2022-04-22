ONE of the biggest and oldest vessels in Scotland's lifeline ferry network's will be out of action for at least another 11 days after suffering an engine failure.

Easter holiday weekend services on what is one of Scotland's busiest ferry crossings to and from Arran were disrupted with a series of cancellations after the crash involving the 29-year-old MV Caledonian Isles on Sunday morning.

Caledonian Isles' port main engine failure came on the 9.45am departure from Ardrossan and then a gust of wind caught the vessel and it hit the harbour wall.

The incident only caused superficial damage to the vessel belting at the stern on the starboard side.

But now it has emerged that the main Arran ferry, one of CalMac's largest vessels which carries 1000 passengers and 110 cars, will be out of action until May 3 at the earliest, CalMac has said.

It has been out of service since Sunday.

State-controlled ferry operator CalMac has said the vessel is withdrawn from service and been moved to Troon to undergo essential works.

CalMac launched a probe at the start of the week as some users expressed fears over the safety of the vessel, following reports that at the time when investigating the issues, the hinges failed on the hatch to the engine, causing it to fall onto the car deck.

CalMac has cancelled bookings and has force all but priority drivers, such as those carrying food and fuel supplies and people going to health appointments, having to queue for sailings.

It comes as frequent technical faults, Covid outbreaks, staff shortages and bad weather have been blamed for the reduction of the lifeline sailings over the past year.

A recent economic study commissioned by North Ayrshire Council found that disrupted ferries cost the Isle of Arran up to £170,000 a day in lost revenue to businesses.

CalMac managing director Robbie Drummond said:"We appreciate the impact this is having on islanders and visitors alike and we are doing all we can to help passengers complete their journeys.

"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused by this technical breakdown and can assure them that we are doing all we can to minimise the impact.

“The vessel is currently in Troon where repairs are being carried out.

"Engineers are working on a 24-hour basis and expect to complete works to bring the vessel back into service on 3 May.

"This will be continually reviewed as repairs progress, and we will keep our customers and communities updated if there is a change to this date.

“MV Isle of Arran will continue to operate the MV Caledonian Isles timetable on the Ardrossan-Brodick route.

"Passengers are being advised that all bookings will be cancelled up until 3 May and that this will be a turn up and go service for vehicles in the meantime.

"Customers can however book travel as a foot passenger on MV Isle of Arran during this time."

He said an alternative route to and from Arran is available from Claonaig on the Kintyre peninsula to Lochranza, and he said a second vessel has been added to the route to offer an on-demand shuttle service as required.

"We have no spare large vessels to use, so we are also exploring vessel redeployment and charter options," he said.

“Anyone needing to attend an urgent medical appointment on the mainland should contact our port staff who will arrange for them to get there and back home through our urgent medical protocol."

It is not the first time the Caledonian Isles has encountered issues.

Last September a problem with the sewage system meant it was withdrawn from service to undergo repair leading to more ferry cancellations on the busy Ardrossan to Brodick on the Isle of Arran route.

It was also out of action for several days in August as a result of a member of staff testing positive for Covid.