HOPES of re-introducing big cats into the wild in Scotland are being progressed after a new analysis showed there is sufficient appetite to properly explore it.

Research organised by charities Scotland: The Big Picture, Trees for Life and Vincent Wildlife Trust suggests a new action group should be set up to overcome any hurdles.

It comes despite strong critics of the idea, with the National Farmers Union Scotland (NFUS) saying a return of the predator that would target sheep would be "wholly unacceptable" to its members.

The charities say this was an "overriding concern" and that there was a consensus that exploring solutions was a priority.

It forms part of the Lynx to Scotland project, a comprehensive study to accurately evaluate the social feasibility of returning lynx to the wild in parts of the Cairngorms and Argyll.

The project partners recognise that reintroductions can only succeed if they are integrated into the communities and landscapes where they take place.

The step forward comes after researchers carried out over 100 interviews, providing wide-ranging views from a range of groups including farmers, gamekeepers, foresters, conservationists, landowners, tourism operators and rural communities.

Researchers said there was a consensus for a participatory cross-stakeholder approach to further explore the benefits of and barriers to lynx reintroduction.

The study, carried out between March 2021 and February 2022, says a Lynx Action Group would build trust between stakeholders and address areas of disagreement over science and local knowledge, as well as the "real and reasonable concerns" of some stakeholders.

Moves to reintroduce bit cats come hundreds of years after the last lynx died out in the UK.

Eurasian lynx are the third largest predator in continental Europe after the brown bear and wolf. Their main prey are roe deer - a small deer that favours woodland.

Lynx were once native to Britain but were driven to extinction 500 to 1,000 years ago due to hunting and habitat loss.

Source: scotlandbigpicture.com

The three charities believe there are sound ecological reasons for bringing back lynx, an animal they describe as a "shy and solitary" woodland hunter, rarely glimpsed and not known to attack humans.

They said previous research suggested the Scottish Highlands had sufficient habitat - and more than enough roe deer - to support about 400 wild lynx.

“When it comes to the return of the lynx, we’re in the realm of not yet – but not never. Positively, this new research shows there is sufficient appetite amongst different stakeholders to develop a more comprehensive understanding of this little-known species and the potential for its return to Scotland,” said Peter Cairns, executive director of Scotland: The Big Picture.

“The overall willingness across different sectors to engage in constructive and thoughtful discussions is heartening and very welcome.”

The charities said the study showed that views about lynx reintroduction are far more diverse and complex than a simple ‘for’ and ‘against’.

"Different perspectives were identified, with some supporting reintroduction because of the environmental and economic benefits, some against, and others who do not think lynx should be reintroduced now but are open to discussing the future potential," the charities said.

The charities say they are solitary woodland hunters that shy away from humans.

They been reintroduced to other parts of Europe, including Germany's Harz National Park in 2000.

The charities say the species is now expanding in range and numbers across Europe, with successful reintroductions in areas, some of which are more densely populated than Scotland, and in areas of farming, hunting, forestry and tourism.

Steve Micklewright, Trees for Life’s chief executive, said: “In weighing up the hows and whys of a trial lynx reintroduction, it’s important to consider different stakeholder interests and legitimate concerns.

"Properly assessing and listening to all views is key for the proposed return of an animal that has been absent from Scotland for a long time.”

Separate research carried out for the Scottish Rewilding Alliance in 2020 found that 52% of people in Scotland support lynx reintroduction, with 19% opposed.

Apex predators such as lynx are missing in the UK due to hunting and habitat loss. Lynx are known as a keystone species because they maintain balance and diversity in an ecosystem, and other species and the wider environment are affected by their absence.