Cross-border services to and from Scotland are to be hit by further strike action in a row over pay and Sunday working.
Rail operator TransPennine Express (TPE) has warned travellers to plan ahead as the strike by members of the Rail, Transport and Maritime (RMT) union is expected to disrupt trains across the north and into Scotland on Sunday.
The rail operator says it wil only be running a very limited service on this date and is recommending that people avoid travel and make their journeys either side of Sunday instead.
Conductors have been taking strike action in row over pay and Sunday working.
RMT said the company had refused TPE conductors' request to increase pay for staff coming in on their days off and Sundays.
The union says there is a large discrepancy in pay levels for conductors and other train crews for doing the same thing.
TPE said that anyone that needs to make an essential journey by rail should plan carefully, check before and allow plenty of extra time to travel as any services that do run will be very busy.
Further disruption is expected as rail infrastructure owners Network Rail is carrying out engineering work between Carlisle and Edinburgh/Glasgow on Saturday and Sunday, with a replacement bus service running between Carlisle, Lockerbie, Edinburgh and Glasgow.
RMT strike action is also planned to take place on Sundays up to and including June 5, as well as on Saturday June 4.
Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express said: “With more and more people returning to rail, it’s really disappointing that RMT is continuing to disrupt people’s journeys across our network.
“We are recommending that customers avoid travel again this Sunday because of the planned strike and make their journeys either side of this instead.”
To help customers get where they need to be on Sunday, TPE has arranged ticket acceptance with several other train operators: Northern, Avanti West Coast (between Wigan and Carlisle), CrossCountry (between Leeds and Edinburgh), Lumo (between Newcastle and Edinburgh), LNER (on Sunday only between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains (between Hull and Doncaster) and Transport for Wales services.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel