Tripadvisor has announced its 2022 Travellers’ Choice ‘Best of the Best Hotels’ and there is a Scottish spot perfect for your Spring staycation.

The world’s largest travel guidance platform revealed its most-loved hotels around the world across 11 different categories to suit every kind of traveller.

The UK is not only the home to the world's number one B&B this year, it also boasts five of the world’s top 25.

The nation is actually tied with the US (which also has five winners) - impressive considering it is the country with more winners than any other in the world.

Ivybank Lodge - Blairgowrie, Perth and Kinross. Credit: Tripadvisor

Looking towards the Europe list, the UK celebrates eight winners in total, five of which make up Europe’s top five.

The 2022 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards are based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings posted by travellers on the site over a 12-month period between January, 1 2021 through December, 31 2021.

This year, there are also three new categories including: Out of the Ordinary, Hotels on the Water and Mountain Lodges & Resorts.

They join some of the most highly anticipated groups from Best Hotels Overall, Small Stays and Most Romantic Hotels to name a few.

Scottish hotel named in Tripadvisor's ‘Best of the Best Hotels’ for 2022

Tripadvisor best small stay in the UK

Ivybank Lodge - Blairgowrie, Perth and Kinross

Ivybank Lodge - Blairgowrie, Perth and Kinross. Credit: Tripadvisor

Location: Boat Brae Rattray, Blairgowrie PH10 7BH Scotland

Tripadvisor rating: 5.0

Number of 'excellent' Tripadvisor reviews: 328

One guest left this review on Tripadvisor after their stay: "We stayed for one night and were so impressed by the decor, evening meal, breakfast and comfort of the room that we will definitely visit again. The hosts were so friendly and helpful too. Highly recommend you go!"

Read the rest of the reviews via Tripadvisor.

Book a stay via the Tripadvisor website.

No.26 By The Sea

No.26 By The Sea. Credit: Tripadvisor

The highest-ranking UK hotel in the Hottest New Hotels category which celebrates the 'latest and greatest hotels travellers tried this year' is No.26 By The Sea.

Located on Oban’s Esplanade, the boutique hotel boasts an impressive Tripadvisor rating and ranked in 25th place among the world's best.

The hotel has nine stunning guest bedrooms and is decorated with contemporary art and rustic furnishings.

Book a stay via the Tripadvisor website.