It was just over a decade ago when Rangers went into financial meltdown to be banished to the lowest rung of the country’s league structure.

But on May 18, 2022, those painful memories for the Ibrox faithful became a relic of the past as Glasgow for one day became all-blue to celebrate a European final that nobody would have dreamt of after the disastrous reign of former owner Craig Whyte.

But the ecstasy turned to agony and tears as Rangers were edged out by Eintracht Frankfurt in cruel 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

It was Rangers’ 19th game in Europe this season and Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s side now have to get themselves ready for the Scottish Cup final against Hearts at Hampden Park on Saturday.

A small group of Rangers fans gathered in George Square after the final whistle blew on the team’s nail-biting Uefa Europa League final with Frankfurt.

The day began with the Ibrox faithful's most ardent fans were gathering at the crack of dawn, preparing to find that special place that will either remind them of the joy of a momentous victory in the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt or the pain of defeat.

By early afternoon, Rangers' expectant fans were queuing around Glasgow bars and pubs for the best spots to watch the game - including the Wee Rangers Club next to Ibrox. And the buzz word for many was 'buzzin'.

Edmiston near Ibrox was an ocean of red, white and blue as Union Jacks as supporters made a pilgrimage to the Glasgow stadium.

At the Louden Tavern, outside Ibrox subway station, some began queuing to get in at 6am with sleeping bags even though it was not due to open at 2pm. By 12.45pm there were already huge queues and it soon operated a one in one out basis due to being at full capacity.

Former Rangers star Ian Durrant was among those at the pub - sporting a sombrero.

Around the city, there were blue pyros, no shortage of singing, and one supporter was spotted with a UEFA Europa League trophy carved into his hair.

Malcolm Gillespie, 45, from Drumchapel said he had wanted to be in Seville but could not get enough time off work.

"I have got the butterflies already and it is only a few hours before the game starts," he said. "I have never ever felt so intense about anything.

"I cannot quite take in that this is Rangers in this final, and not a team with far more money than we have at our disposal. When you think what we have been through over the past ten years, well, who other than Celtic fans would begrudge us this moment in the sun."

George Square all fenced off 🙈🙈😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eTcxLtlutB — Still Unrepenting (@ThomasK94810822) May 18, 2022

Mum Danielle Fulton, from Kilmarnock, left the rest of her Celtic-supporting family at home to head to the party at Ibrox.

The 30-year-old said “It means so much to be here, it’s going down in history."

A smattering of Rangers fans gathered in Glasgow’s George Square just before the 8pm kick off.

Police Scotland officers were on alert in the area as a riot van parked near the square while officers patrolled.

In the build up to the big match, Police Scotland officials said they would do all they can to reduce disruption in Scotland as fans at home prepare for the big match.

Parts of George Square were fenced off ahead of the match and a ring of steel was put up around several statues and monuments in the city centre.

Glasgow City Council said it had removed benches in George Square, some of which were damaged last year during celebrations of Rangers' Scottish Premiership title triumph.

Police Scotland said a proportionate plan was in place to maintain public safety and reduce disruption.

@scotrail @scotgov @JennyGilruth

11 trains going through Glasgow Queen Street right now are cancelled.

On the night of a rather big Rangers game.

"Shortage of train drivers"

Absolute joke. pic.twitter.com/msJhA5B9Zo — Jan D Burnett (@Jan_D_Burnett) May 18, 2022

Chief superintendent Mark Sutherland, divisional commander for Greater Glasgow division, said: “The Europa League final in Seville will be a historic occasion and getting there is a great achievement for Rangers Football Club and Scottish football.

“From the outset we hope that fans enjoy their day but ask that they take personal responsibility to behave appropriately and respect Glasgow, its open spaces and its communities.”

A spokesman for the council said: “We have been in regular contact with Rangers in the build-up to this week’s finals.

“Appropriate plans are being put in place to minimise the impact of any gatherings linked to these games.”

There were some moans from fans as the cancellations to trains going through Glasgow Queen Street on the day of the big game due to a shortage of train drivers, brought about by a train drivers pay dispute.

One fan complained to ScotRail saying: "11 trains going through Glasgow Queen Street right now are cancelled. On the night of a rather big Rangers game. Absolute joke."

Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard who has been credited with forming the vast bulk of the current team, having left to become Aston Villa manager in November, said: "I am extremely proud knowing that I have worked with a lot of people up there."

"With my connections, you know clearly who I'll be supporting. I'd like nothing better than to see them go and achieve it. The opportunity is there, they have to go and cease the moment though."

The former England and Rangers striker said Wednesday night’s match is “massive” for the club.

With less cash in Scottish football than in some other European leagues, he said getting to the final is “up there with some of the greatest achievements of Scottish clubs”.

Veteran broadcaster Archie Macpherson described Rangers' run to the Europa League final as "quite astonishing".

Asked how a Rangers victory would compare to their 1972 European Cup Winners' Cup success, he said: "This time we are talking about a club who survived.

"I know it's a bit controversial about what the circumstances were about it but they survived going into oblivion, and 10 years later, they are in a European final."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the Prime Minister also sent good wishes to Rangers.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted a good luck message while the Prime Minister told MPs in the House of Commons: “I know members across the House will want to join me in offering our best wishes to Rangers for this evening’s match in Seville.”

Mr Johnson’s sentiments were echoed by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who also offered his best wishes, adding it has been “quite an extraordinary story in the last few years” for Rangers.

Ibrox great Mark Hateley said that the current squad would be heroes if they lifted the Europa League trophy.

And speaking at Scottish Questions in the Commons, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack wished “the very best luck to Glasgow Rangers in their Europa League Final against Frankfurt”.

Mr Jack added: “This is a momentous night for the club and puts Scottish club football on the world stage. I think it’s safe to say the city of Seville won’t have seen such an influx of Scots since Celtic reached their Uefa Cup Final in 2003. Let’s hope the fans have packed their suncream and the team come away with a win.”