Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst said his team will work hard to try and replicate their achievements in Europe, after the "hurt" of losing in the Europa League final.

The Ibrox club faltered at their final Europa League hurdle with a cruel 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville. It came after the game finished 1-1 after extra time.

Van Bronckhorst said the had chances to win the game before losing out through what he called the "lottery" of penalty kicks.

Van Bronckhorst said: "Of course, I'm very disappointed. I mean, because we were very close [to] winning silverware. You know, when you don't win the emotions go from high to very low. I mean, I've had those moments in my career, losing big games, losing the World Cup final, you know it hurts.

"I mean for us, it's now to look ahead, and although it's it feels a little bit difficult but we have to make sure we are ready for Saturday, you know, [we have] a big game against Hearts for the [Scottish Cup].

"I said to the players, that we came so far, you know, we deserved it. So I'm very proud of them because we have challenges with with injuries and you know, [we've played] a lot of games but we always give everything, today as well.

You know, we had our chances, you know a big chance just before time with a great save and then you know, of course with the penalties you know, it's a lottery and you know, we were not on the right side. "

Of the Frankfurt equaliser, he said: "We knew they would be dangerous at crosses, I haven't seen the goal back but of course to be to one-nil up you know, you have to be make sure you keep the zero because then you you will get stronger.

"I think the goal we gave was a little bit too fast. We knew that they were dangerous and you know they had the first contact in the box and it was one-one and then we had to start over."

He praised goalscorer Joe Aribo who had been converted to an attacker due to injuries and provided the thousands of ecstatic fans in the stadium with huge hope with a goal in the 57th minute that caused bedlam in the stands.

"He did very well," he said. "I mean, it's a it's a new role for him. And, as I said, we had to adjust our lineup because Kamara was out and Morelos was out. So we had to adjust the players and also had to adapt to a new position. I think he [Aribo] played really well today scored a important goal and then in the end, he was empty and we had to change him."

Asked how he picks the players up with a Scottish Cup final on Saturday, he said: "It's difficult, you know, it's short days because we played already on Saturday. We have to face this challenge as well. The emotions are very down but we have to change it quickly and to be prepared for for Saturday."

Asked on BT Sport if the Europa League final gave them a platform for next season, he said: "Next season we have to start all over again. We came so far because we played well. We had the belief to win the final but next year you start over again.

"So no, it's not certain we will be on this level. We're going to work hard and make sure we develop as a team and we want to be on this stage and so you know, next year we have to do it again. And we start from zero and you know, we work hard to to get silverware next season."