More and more trans people are turning to speech and language therapy to help them align their voice with their true self.
Many people who have transitioned find their voice – which is intrinsic to people’s identity – does not match the person they have become.
In some cases this can cause distress and mental anguish, and speech and language therapists across Scotland have reported seeing more trans and non-binary people seeking their help.
Jacqueline Wilde, from Paisley, began her transition after a lifetime of surprising her authentic self and enlisted the help of speech therapy to help with her voice.
“Although I transitioned fairly recently, I’ve known all my life there was an incongruence and it has been a roller-coaster ride,” said the 70-year-old.
“There’s been a lot of shame and guilt over the years, but I made the decision about three years ago to socially transition and began taking hormones at the beginning of last year.
“Voice is a big component. My normal voice could be quite low and I wanted to find a way of passing (as a woman) in everyday life so I called my local hospital and was referred to a speech and language therapist.”
Ms Wilde has had six speech and language therapy sessions in six months.
“I trained as an actor and knew a bit about how the voice worked and was very interested in how speech and language therapy could help. I had speech and language therapy sessions and was shown various techniques around pitch and resonance,” she said.
“I have learned so much about my voice; about intonation, lengthening vowels and my actions when I speak. You have to practice but it’s been hugely beneficial and really given me a lot of confidence in myself.
“My voice has become naturally brighter and it’s helped me to realise more fully who I am.”
Rose Livingston, of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, has worked with transgender people to help transform their voice and said: “It feels like both a privilege and a responsibility to work closely with someone and discover together where their voice will go and to see them grow in their understanding and confidence with their voice.”
Dr Sean Pert, deputy chairman at the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists, has spent years working with trans patients and said societal change is needed so people are more accepting of the community.
“I spoke to one woman, who was very successful, very stylish, but she said as soon as she opened her mouth she would be misgendered and that she felt unsafe,” Dr Pert said.
“I’d like to turn things around and say instead of us being impressed that a trans person has changed their voice to fit in, if society was more accepting of difference, then we wouldn’t have to do as much work and people would feel safer. A bit of acceptance goes a long way.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here