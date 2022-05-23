A BORDERS village has seen the return of rail services for the first time in 58 years - with the opening of Britain's newest railways station.

On Monday morning the 6.16am TransPennine Express service from Edinburgh stopped at Reston, on the east coast main line near Eyemouth, at a new station that has been backed by a £20m investment from the Scottish Government.

It will enable trains to serve the village or the first time since 1964 in a move described as a "landmark moment" by cross-border operator Transpennine Express.

But while financially supported by ministers, the station will not be served – at least for now – by ScotRail trains.

The multi-million pound station can now connect to towns and cities across the UK using cross-border services on the East Coast Main Line.

But Reston will be in a similar situation to Lockerbie on the West Coast Main Line and will rely on a cross-border operators for its services - Transpennine Express, and London North Eastern Railway - which are both overseen by the UK Government's Department for Transport.

Some analysts say that means it might actually then be easier to reach English cities like Manchester and Leeds than some Scottish destinations.

There was previously some criticism that instead of a planned ScotRail commuter service to Edinburgh, the station will be served by cross-border trains.

Two-hourly ScotRail trains between Edinburgh and Berwick, which would have called at Reston, were written into the ScotRail franchise operated by Dutch state transport firm Abellio in 2014.

Then transport minister described the move as a “huge step forward towards the realisation of these services and shows a real commitment from the Scottish Government and ScotRail”.

But the move was scrrapped because of delays to the Reston station which was originally due to have been finished in 2016.

However, Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland's Railway, a collaboration of government and rail industry operators, including nationalised ScotRail praised the Reston development.

“The opening of the station at Reston is an exciting development that has the potential to transform life for local people and the communities it will serve," he said.

“It is part of our commitment, alongside the Scottish Government, to expand the rail network and connect Scotland’s Railway to new communities.

“This station will create new social and economic opportunities for people in the village and in the surrounding area and we look forward to welcoming services back to Reston - and to seeing the positive impact the railway will have in years to come."

Reston station boasts a pair of 300-yard long platforms which cater for 10 carriage trains.

Some villagers in Reston - which has about 200 homes - said it would provide a major boost for connectivity from the south-east of Scotland.

The Border Piper, Sandy Mutch, played Scotland the Brave as the service arrived at the station.

And to mark the historic occasion, the first train to arrive at the station, a TPE Nova 1 was named St Abb’s Head after the picturesque Scottish National Trust reserve located just a few miles away.

The station has been the focus of a long campaign, led by the activists of Rail Action Group, East of Scotland. RAGES continue to work towards further improvements – including the provision of a further intermediate station at East Linton, and restoration of a branch line at Haddington.

Barrie Forrest, chairman of the group who campaigned to restore services. He said: “It will make a huge difference. It will give us a transport system that we have not had for many years. It will enable young people to further their education. Older generations can go out taking the train instead of the car.”

The station was built after a feasibility study, a decade ago, looked at the possibility of reopening a station on the East Coast Main Line.

A funding package for the project was put together with backing from Scottish Borders Council and the Scottish government.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth, who travelled on one of the first services to stop at the station, said she was please to see it open.

"We know that reconnecting communities to rail isn't just about transport," she said.

"It's opening up employment opportunities, it's driving investment and it's creating opportunity for future generations.

"This investment will change the lives of the people of Reston for the better."

Network Rail said Reston will be served by eight trains per weekday in each direction mainly operating between Edinburgh and Newcastle. Seven services will be offered by TransPennine Express with the other being offered by London North Eastern Railways.

The original station opened on June 22, 1846 as part of the North British Railway Company’s Edinburgh to Berwick railway.

Passenger services were withdrawn at Reston on May 4, 1964, while freight ceased on November 7, 1966 resulting in total closure.