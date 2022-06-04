The job our health and care workers do is vital and means a huge amount to service users and their families.
My grandpa passed shortly before I was elected as an MSP. He had three years of phenomenal social care.
His carers enhanced his life and ensured that we didn’t have to give up our jobs to look after him. They became part of his social circle and ensured that he was well looked after.
The promise I made was that if I was elected I would sort the working conditions and the pay for his carers. He was all too aware of the problems that they’ve faced and the importance of the job they were doing.
These experiences emphasised the essential role that care staff play, but also the fragility at the heart of the system.
That is why it needs to be overhauled to ensure that everyone who uses the services receives the best possible care and that every care worker has the resources they need and the pay and conditions they deserve.
We want to ensure that lived experience and the needs of staff and service users are put right at the heart of the system. We believe in an approach that puts people first and values the workers who have been on the front line of this pandemic.
As part of the co-operation agreement between the Scottish Greens and the Scottish Government, my colleagues and I negotiated for the introduction of a fully funded National Care Service that will provide national support both for people accessing services and the workers delivering them.
This will ensure consistent and fair access to services, a rights-based, person-centred and user-led approach, and the abolition of non-residential social care charges. The consultation on the introduction of the service will begin in the weeks ahead.
In the meantime, it is essential that we focus on improving the conditions of care workers and other workers throughout the system.
As we seek to help social care recover from the pandemic, we must prioritise workplace wellbeing. Some care workers may have been traumatised by their experiences and they must be able to access mental health support when they need it.
The increase in the minimum wage for adult social care staff to £10.50 is an initial step in improving pay, but we recognise that the work is far from over.
We will continue this work and deliver a pay level that recognises the incredible work that our care staff do every single day.
With Greens in government, we will build a National Care Service in which staff are properly valued and respected.
Gillian Mackay is Green MSP for Central Scotland region.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here