Under the SNP, Scotland’s social care system isn’t working.
It’s not working for those in need of social care, as the majority of service users are dissatisfied with the way social care is run. It’s not working for our heroic social care staff, who get paid an industry-wide average of just £9.79 an hour.
And it’s not working for the friends and family members of those who are in need of social care, with more than one-in-three elderly people needing support currently receiving no care at home.
It’s also not working for those hard-working Scots who struggled to pay a mortgage to buy their own home, but who are then forced to sell it to pay for the costs of residential care.
Some 88 per cent of social care providers have said that recruitment and retention is problematic, and 25% of social care staff leave their job within three months of being employed.
The Scottish Conservatives, who are the Real Alternative to the SNP, offer an ambitious set of policy plans to improve Scotland’s social care system.
We believe that the funding issue must be examined so that we identify the true costs of care and have equitable mechanisms in place to meet these.
In contrast to the centralising SNP, we want to create a Local Care Service which ensures support is delivered as close to social care users as possible.
We want social care staff to have better minimum pay and improved terms and conditions. And we want to improve training and development opportunities for care staff by working with higher education institutions and skills agencies.
It is frankly unacceptable that 78% of home care workers and 74% of care home workers feel they frequently do not have enough time to deliver passionate and dignified care, and 73% of care home staff report that they frequently have to do training in their own time.
Audit Scotland has reported that there is a lack of focus on quality care, which is being undermined by leadership and staffing issues.
And after 15 years of SNP mismanagement, the party plans to centralise social care as part of a National Care Service.
This threatens to exacerbate existing problems within the care service by moving decisions about care away from healthcare experts and local decision-makers into the hands of SNP ministers in Edinburgh.
Implementation gaps have been identified in existing reforms to social care by the SNP, and there are cross-party concerns about the National Care Service moving care out of local communities, which could result in care-users being sent to other parts of Scotland.
I will continue to push for a local social care service which puts the needs of care users and social care staff first and considers the concerns and lived experience of care experts and service users.
Craig Hoy MSP is shadow minister for social care and chairman of the Scottish Conservatives.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here