A 23-year-old man has died after he was injured at a windfarm construction site in Shetland.
Police received a report that a man had been injured in the Upper Kergord area at around 10.15am on Sunday.
Emergency services attended but the 23-year-old died at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and the Health and Safety Executive will be informed in due course.”
The incident happened at a site where a converter is being built as part of the SSE Renewables Viking wind farm project which will see 103 turbines set around Shetland.
The site is run by BAM Nuttall, which the man who died worked for.
A BAM Nuttall spokesman said: “We can confirm an incident at our Viking Windfarm project site on Shetland, today, has resulted in the tragic fatality of a colleague.
“Our condolences are with their family, and support is being made available to them and to members of the team.
“An investigation is under way and we’re working closely with our client and the authorities.”
SSE Renewables head of onshore projects Derek Hastings said: “We are devastated by today’s news and our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and colleagues of the young man who tragically died.
“We are working closely with BAM Nuttall and the relevant authorities to understand what happened.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here