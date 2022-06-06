A 23-year-old man has died after he was injured at a windfarm construction site in Shetland.

Police received a report that a man had been injured in the Upper Kergord area at around 10.15am on Sunday.

Emergency services attended but the 23-year-old died at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and the Health and Safety Executive will be informed in due course.”

The incident happened at a site where a converter is being built as part of the SSE Renewables Viking wind farm project which will see 103 turbines set around Shetland.

The site is run by BAM Nuttall, which the man who died worked for.

A BAM Nuttall spokesman said: “We can confirm an incident at our Viking Windfarm project site on Shetland, today, has resulted in the tragic fatality of a colleague.

“Our condolences are with their family, and support is being made available to them and to members of the team.

“An investigation is under way and we’re working closely with our client and the authorities.”

SSE Renewables head of onshore projects Derek Hastings said: “We are devastated by today’s news and our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and colleagues of the young man who tragically died.

“We are working closely with BAM Nuttall and the relevant authorities to understand what happened.”