Scotland’s state-owned railway has warned football fans they will have to leave the Scotland’s first Nations League fixture before the game ends if they want to get home.
Newly nationalised ScotRail has urged those heading to Hampden Park for the Scotland v Armenia game on Wednesday to consider their travel options after the operator was forced to cut the number of services.
Kick off is at 7.45pm but the last train of the night from Mount Florida, the national stadium’s closet station, back to Glasgow Central will leave before the final whistle.
ScotRail said there will also be very limited journey opportunities departing from Glasgow Central and Glasgow Queen Street after the match, with no trains on most routes out of the city centre.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, said the operator was “doing all we can to help football fans head to Hampden and cheer on the national team”.
But he warned: “Customers should be aware that the last trains of the night will depart Mount Florida before the final whistle, so we urge fans to plan ahead and consider their travel options.”
Scotrail was nationalised in April
Some 700 services have been cut from the ScotRail timetable as a pay dispute rumbles on, with members of the Aslef union refusing to work on rest days as a result.
Talks aimed at ending a pay dispute between Scotland’s rail provider and train drivers will resume on Thursday, the union has said.
The union previously agreed an offer from ScotRail, but it was later rejected by the executive committee.
Talks resumed on Monday, before being adjourned within a matter of hours, but ScotRail deemed the discussions to be “constructive”.
ScotRail encouraged fans to get to the ground as early as possible as trains would be busy, with the turnstiles at Hampden Park opening at 6pm.
The operator also urged people to buy tickets ahead of time on the ScotRail app of via the mTicket system.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here