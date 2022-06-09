House prices in Scotland are expected to keep climbing despite a fall in the number of buyers, a market survey has found.
A net balance of 15% of respondents to May’s RICS Residential Market Survey expected prices to go up over the next three moments, while a net balance of 76% said house values had climbed over the past quarter.
But the market is showing signs of slowing, the survey found, with a net balance of minus 16% of respondents reporting a fall in new buyer enquiries, which may be impacting optimism in the market with sales expectations for the next three months falling flat.
Philip Lovegrove, of DHKK Ltd in Edinburgh, said: “Available stock is significantly reduced from this time last year and the margin paid above market value is starting to reduce.”
The survey of chartered surveyors found that a net balance of minus 10% reported a fall in new instructions to sell, indicating there may be limited supply.
Ian Morton, of Bradburne & Co in St Andrews, said the market slowdown was “probably due to economic uncertainty and fear of interest rises later this year”.
“There is a hesitation from sellers coming forward as they cannot find suitable properties to buy due to lack of supply,” he added.
Net balance data is opinion-based, RICS said, and a positive figure indicates more respondents are seeing increases than decreases. A negative figure suggests more respondents are seeing decreases than increases.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel