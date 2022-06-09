TRAIN drivers union negotiators are recommending acceptance of a deal that could end the pay dispute which has led to major cuts to ScotRail services.

Aslef officials who have been in pay talks are recommending acceptance of a 5% pay deal after negotiations with the nationalised rail operator's management. It has still to be put to drivers.

The union's executive commitee previously rejected a 4.2% pay offer in the midst of threatened strike action. Unlike with the latest offer, the negotiating team had not recommended either acceptance or rejection.

The dispute has seen ScotRail introduce an emergency timetable which cut services by up to half after drivers refused to work on their rest days.

ScotRail has already warned a separate action planned by the RMT union in a dispute with the rail infrastructure owners Network Rail could wipe out train services in Scotland on three days later this month.

Aslef Scottish organiser, Kevin Lindsay, said: “We are pleased that today significant progress has been made in our latest round of talks with ScotRail.

“The offer on pay has been increased to 5% and we have received improved offers on pay for rest day working, Sunday working allowances, driving instructor allowances, maternity pay and an extension of no compulsory redundancies to five years."

He said there had also been an improved proposal around a bonus scheme that was based on performance.

He said Aslef's joint working party will also be looking at Sundays being part of the working week subject to negotiations by December 2027.

“All these proposals, we believe, represent a breakthrough and significant progress and is a recognition of the vital role our members play for society and the economy," he said.

“The full Aslef negotiating team is recommending acceptance of the offer to our members through a referendum subject to executive committee approval.”

Aslef initially rejected a 2.2% pay offer, before later being offered 4.2% and improved conditions.

Transport Scotland - the government's transport agency - described that offer as "both fair and affordable" but it was again rejected by the union.

ScotRail said it "welcomed" driver pay talks progress and said its offer "recognises the cost-of-living challenges faced by families and delivers good value for the public".

The 5% pay increase is broken down as a Transport Scotland-funded 2.2 per cent increase to recognise the cost-of-living challenges and a further ScotRail funded 2.8 per cent increase which "recognises and rewards the flexibility of rostering arrangements as ScotRail responds to changes in our markets as we emerge from the pandemic". The ScotRail-funded part was previously 2%.

An excess revenue share premium, which rewards all colleagues where ScotRail exceeds revenue budget targets will also be backdated to April 1, 2022.

ScotRail said that meant staff would already have earned two periods of bonus amounting to £390 net as the operator said it had exceeded targets for those periods. It said that if this paid out in full, it would be worth an additional £2,535 over an unspecified period.

The commitment to a no-compulsory redundancy agreement has risen from three years after previous negotiations, to five years.

A commitment to bring Sundays into the working week within a five-year period with full implementation by the 2027 December timetable, remains in the new pay agreement.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We’ve made a really good offer which recognises the cost-of-living challenges faced by families across the country and delivers good value for the public.

“The feedback we’ve had from many drivers is that they recognise we have made a series of very good offers and we are pleased they will get a say in a referendum.

“The railway plays a vital role in growing the economy and connecting communities. Now more than ever we all need to work together to attract more people to the railway as we recover from the impact of the pandemic.”