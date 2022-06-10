A man has died after his BMW crashed into two agricultural vehicles on a rural road near Dunbar.

Police said the 62-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened on the A199 on Thursday, 9 June at around 4.15pm.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward as the piece together the events leading up to the incident.

One other driver was treated for minor injury.

The road, hich passes the Foxlake Adventures attraction, was closed for collision investigation to be carried out and re-opened at around 6am this morning

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou said: “Sadly, as a result of this crash a man lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.

“I would ask anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the crash, specifically the BMW, to come forward.

"I would also ask anyone who may have been recording with dash-cam at the location to check their footage and provide anything relevant to us as soon as possible.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2254 of Thursday, 9 June, 2022.