NEWLY-NATIONALISED ScotRail has seen around 70 services disrupted on top of services being cut in half by an emergency timetable in advance of a rail strike starting on Tuesday that is set to crippled the network.
There were nearly 50 cancellations yesterday due to a shortage of staff caused by a continuing ScotRail pay dispute involving train drivers.
This was on top of the slashed emergency timetable introduced on May 9 to "give greater certainty" to the travelling public.
Around 20 other service were also curtailed on Sunday by either reducing the number of stops or cutting the number of carriages due to the driver shortages.
It comes as Nicola Sturgeon came under fire for taking to Twitter to slam the UK Government over next week's separately crippling Network Rail rail strike - despite presiding over six weeks of travel turmoil in the drivers dispute.
The train drivers union Aslef is putting a pay offer which together with bonuses amounts to an up to 10% pay rise to its members having recommended that it be backed.
The initial flat 5% offer, is much higher than many of those working in the public sector, is recommended for acceptance by the union’s entire negotiating team.
But the result of virtually every Scotrail train out of Waverley being cancelled this morning (after the drivers pay dispute has been settled) IS the result of your administration failing to run a railway. pic.twitter.com/KtqG081rjo— David Turnbull (@dangerousdaveno) June 19, 2022
Around 2.8% of that was to come from ScotRail itself, while an additional 2.2% would come from Transport Scotland.
Emergency timetables remain in place across the country, but later trains on several major routes were introduced from Monday in a bid to ease pressure on passengers.
Because drivers are continuing to work to rule, while they consider whether to accept the pay deal, services continued to be hit on an already severely curtailed timetable.
Drivers have been are refusing to work overtime or on rest days including Sundays - essential to keep Scotland's trains running - during the dispute.
ScotRail has warned travellers to use trains only if they have to as railways are set to be crippled by a separate UK-wide rail strike starting on Tuesday.
A summer of discontent is being predicted by unions as increasing number of public sector workers are being balloted for strike action in continuing discontent over staff cuts and below-inflation pay rises.
ScotRail has warned many as nine out of ten services will be lost as up to 50,000 staff from the train infrastructure owners Network Rail are due to walk out on a three-day strike described as the biggest outbreak of industrial action involving rail services in a generation.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are due to strike on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in an ongoing UK-wide dispute with Network Rail -which owns the UK's rail tracks, stations and signals – over plans to axe hundreds of critical maintenance jobs.
The nationalised service brough in an emergency timetable and cut a third of weekdays services from the timetable from mid-May due to a lack of drivers - while an average of 120 a day were cancelled during the previous 15 days of rail chaos with problems blamed on an industrial dispute over pay.
Sunday services were cut by around a half.
Aslef has previously said that ScotRail had gone to far with cutting services and that some drivers have been sitting around doing nothing.
The Aslef pay dispute surrounds train drivers who having completed all training and a probation period are being paid some £52,000 per year – a rise of £3,640 (7.5%) in the past three years. Three years ago, the pre-nationalised service was paying £48,360 to qualified drivers.
So scotrail staff haven't planned any strikes or there's been a reduced service crippling the country the last few weeks. Forcing people to take the car meaning Scottish people paying more out their pocket again for fuel and parking than a train journey. absolute clown 🤡— Chiefsag79 (@SandyG1410) June 19, 2022
The RMT union confirmed on Saturday that the nationwide Network Rail action will go ahead after talks failed to resolve a row over pay, jobs and conditions.
In response to a report that UK ministers are "blocking" pay talks, the First Minister tweeted: "The rail strikes that will affect [Scotland] next week are not the result of a ScotRail dispute. It is a UK wide dispute with UK gov reserved Network Rail and other train operating companies. So it is v concerning to read that UK ministers are blocking fair pay negotiations."
But critics were swift to point out the turmoil caused by the continue drivers dispute within ScotRail which was nationalised on April 1.
Scots Tory chief whip Stephen Kerr tweeted: "The rail issues affecting Scotrail at the moment, however, are the result of your Government's failures."
Another traveller told the First Minister: "Of course it's not the Scottish government's fault nothing ever is."
Tens of thousands of Ed Sheeran fans at Hampden on Thursday and Friday nights were the latest to be hit by the disruption while the hospitality sector has registered its concern over continued cancellations.
The pure hypocrisy here is unbelievable. The train service provided by Scotrail for the Ed Sheeran gigs was a complete failure. No trains back to Glasgow after the gigs and no way of getting there without a car. Kick to hospitality in the city centre too. Scotfail!— Mark (@Marco_79) June 18, 2022
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel