With temperatures climbing, where better to soak up the sun than the stunning silvery sands of the western isles.
However coastguards were forced to issue a warning about driving on sand after the hapless owner of this car was forced to enlist the help of a farmer to retrieve their vehicle.
The car became stuck after sinking into sand at Port Stoth in Ness on the isle of Lewis.
The emergency service for Western Isles, Skye and Lochaber said it was fortunate that the tide hadn't come in before a local crofter was able to pull the vehicle out of the sand using a tractor.
It said that while most sand was safe to walk on, it may not be not firm enough to support the weight of cars.
A spokeperson said: "We know the beaches are stunning so please help us keep them this way by being safe and not risking your safety driving onto unstable sands.
"Sand is often soft and unable to support the weight of vehicles.
"The owner of this car which was stuck at Port Stoth in Ness was lucky that the tide didn't flood the car and a local crofter was able to remove it with a tractor before the next tide."
A beach on a tiny Scottish island in the Western Isles was named third in a list of the top 20 to visit in Europe by a leading travel guide.
West Beach on the isle of Berneray had the wow factor, swaying Lonely Planet's writers to name it ahead of the other incredible beaches in the Outer Hebrides.
The travel guide described the unspoiled beach on the tiny island as "divine".
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here