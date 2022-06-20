With temperatures climbing, where better to soak up the sun than the stunning silvery sands of the western isles.

However coastguards were forced to issue a warning about driving on sand after the hapless owner of this car was forced to enlist the help of a farmer to retrieve their vehicle.

The car became stuck after sinking into sand at Port Stoth in Ness on the isle of Lewis.

The emergency service for Western Isles, Skye and Lochaber said it was fortunate that the tide hadn't come in before a local crofter was able to pull the vehicle out of the sand using a tractor.

It said that while most sand was safe to walk on, it may not be not firm enough to support the weight of cars.

A spokeperson said: "We know the beaches are stunning so please help us keep them this way by being safe and not risking your safety driving onto unstable sands.

"Sand is often soft and unable to support the weight of vehicles.

"The owner of this car which was stuck at Port Stoth in Ness was lucky that the tide didn't flood the car and a local crofter was able to remove it with a tractor before the next tide."

A beach on a tiny Scottish island in the Western Isles was named third in a list of the top 20 to visit in Europe by a leading travel guide.

West Beach on the isle of Berneray had the wow factor, swaying Lonely Planet's writers to name it ahead of the other incredible beaches in the Outer Hebrides.

The travel guide described the unspoiled beach on the tiny island as "divine".