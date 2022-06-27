A major wildfire at an Edinburgh city centre landmark has been extinguished.
Four fire engines went to the scene at Calton Hill when the alarm was raised at 3.15pm on Sunday, with firefighters spending ten hours dousing the blaze.
There were no reports of any injuries from the fire, which was finally put out at 1am this morning.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the blaze was caused by "a large gorse fire.”
It spread across much of the hill and smoke from the flames was visible for miles around.
Calton Hill is home to a number of historic monuments, including the National Monument which was inspired by the Parthenon in Athens.
It was meant to commemorate Scottish servicemen who died in the Napoleonic Wars but was never finished and only has twelve columns.
The Nelson Monument and the City Observatory are also situated on the hill.
Edinburgh Central MSP Angus Robertson tweeted: “Very worrying and dramatic scenes from central Edinburgh with fire on Calton Hill by the historic Royal High School building.
“Wishing all the best to the emergency services at the scene.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here