A major wildfire at an Edinburgh city centre landmark has been extinguished.

Four fire engines went to the scene at Calton Hill when the alarm was raised at 3.15pm on Sunday, with firefighters spending ten hours dousing the blaze.

There were no reports of any injuries from the fire, which was finally put out at 1am this morning.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene of the blaze (Jamie McCormick/PA)

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the blaze was caused by "a large gorse fire.”

It spread across much of the hill and smoke from the flames was visible for miles around.

Calton Hill is home to a number of historic monuments, including the National Monument which was inspired by the Parthenon in Athens.

It was meant to commemorate Scottish servicemen who died in the Napoleonic Wars but was never finished and only has twelve columns.

The Nelson Monument and the City Observatory are also situated on the hill.

Edinburgh Central MSP Angus Robertson tweeted: “Very worrying and dramatic scenes from central Edinburgh with fire on Calton Hill by the historic Royal High School building.

“Wishing all the best to the emergency services at the scene.”