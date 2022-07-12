Scots women who suffered adverse effects from transvaginal mesh implants will now be able to travel to the US for removal surgery.

A contract, to allow patients to visit expert Dr Dionysios Veronikis has now been signed and all costs, including travel, will be met by the Scottish Government.

Arrangements have been agreed with gynaecologic and reconstructive surgery at the Mercy Hospital in Missouri, where Dr Veronikis operates.

A contract with independent provider, Spire Healthcare, where Professor Hashim Hashim operates, was agreed earlier this year.

NHS National Services Scotland will work with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and local health boards to take forward arrangements for those who wish to travel to the USA for mesh removal surgery.

Arrangements are also underway for the first patients to travel to a specialist centre in Bristol.

The cost of each procedure is estimated to be £16,000 to £23,000.

Urogynaecological mesh is used to treat stress incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse, said to affect around 20% of women.

However, the procedure was stopped in Scotland were left with painful, life-changing side effects.

The Scottish Government has also set up a £1million fund to provide emotional and practical support to women.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I fully understand that women want mesh removal surgery undertaken by surgeons who enjoy their full confidence and a range of measures are now in place to ensure this happens.

"I am determined to ensure that those with mesh complications get the treatment they want and need.

“Treatment and travel will be free of charge and I encourage anyone who wishes referral to one of these services to speak to their GP in the first instance and make their wishes known.”

Mary Morgan, Chief Executive of NHS National Services Scotland (NSS), added: “This is a positive step in improving the range of patient pathways available to women injured by mesh.

“This new approach supports our commitment to patient-centred care.

"The options now available mean that mesh-injured women benefit from a service that has been designed to address their concerns and improve their experience.

“We will continue to work closely with our partnesrs at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Scottish Government to ensure the success of the Scottish National Mesh Service.”

The Scottish Government said anyone seeking mesh removal should first discuss this with their own clinician.

If considered appropriate at that stage, and in line with a process agreed with the independent providers, they would then be referred to the Complex Pelvic Mesh Removal Service in NHS GGC for consideration.

If it is agreed that surgery is appropriate, the patient can choose to be treated by the service already available in NHS Scotland or to be referred to a specialist NHS centre in England or to one of the independent providers.