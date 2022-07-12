A SCOTS passenger flight heading to the USA has been diverted after declaring a mid-air emergency.

The Delta Airlines aircraft travelling from Edinburgh to Boston, issued a 700 squawk code, signalling an emergency onboard.

The DL123 plane ended up diverted to Shannon in Ireland.

Aircraft trackers show that the flight took off from Edinburgh Airport at 12.20pm aircraft this afternoon, 25 minutes after it was due to take off.

It did a loop over the Isle of Jura before heading to the Irish airport.

The airline has said that the emergency was caused by a mechanical issue onboard and that they were moving to rebook passengers heading ot the US.

A Delta spokesperson said: “After experiencing a mechanical issue onboard, Delta flight 123 from Edinburgh to Boston was diverted to Shannon (SNN), where it made a routine landing.

"Delta teams on the ground worked quickly to accommodate and rebook passengers.

"We appreciate the actions of our teams as nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and flight crew, and we apologize to our passengers for the delay in their travels.”

LIVE Delta #DL123 to Boston has declared an emergency and diverted to Shannon after reporting nose gear steering issue https://t.co/u7ZFn1ddam pic.twitter.com/cEwXPTlPfT — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) July 12, 2022

Reports suggested that the emergency was the result of a hydraulic issue leading to a loss of steering in the nose of the plane.