NATIONALISED ScotRail has issued new warning of temporary timetable disruption to those attending Gerry Cinnamon's gigs at Hampden - despite train drivers agreeing to end a pay dispute.

Trains services across Scotland have been cut by up to half for almost two months during a pay dispute, which has impacted several major events.

And ScotRail has warned crucial connecting trains will not be running after Gerry Cimmamon's gigs at the weekend

Train drivers have accepted a 5% pay increase but ScotRail have yet to confirm a date to restore hundreds more journeys.

The publicly owned operator indicated on Monday that the full timetable could return within 10 days.

David Simpson, ScotRail's service delivery director, has said the timetable's restoration depends on whether drivers were willing to work overtime and on days off.

ScotRail has confirmed its temporary timetable will still be in place this weekend when Gerry Cinnamon takes the stage at Hampden Park.

And it warned there will be no trains leaving the nearest Hampdeon train station, Mount Florida back to Glasgow Central after the concert finishes.

The Glaswegian singer-songwriter performs on July 16 and 17 and ScotRail is urging customers heading to the gigs to travel early, allow plenty of time for their journey, and to consider their travel options when heading home.

The train operator has confirmed it will add extra carriages where possible to help people get to the gig, but have encouraged fans to get to the stadium early as trains will be very busy. Gates at Hampden Park will be open from 4pm on both days.

The train operator is also urging customers to check their journey and consider their travel options, as there will be no trains departing Mount Florida back to Glasgow Central after the concert finishes due to the temporary timetable currently in place.

There will also be a very limited number of trains out of Glasgow city centre after 11pm on Saturday night.

ScotRail also said that customers should be aware that space on board the last services each night is limited, and no rail replacement transport is available, so customers should check their journey and know what alternative modes of transport are available to them.

Queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central prior to the concerts.

The temporary timetable was brought in in mid-May to provide what ScotRail said was "greater certainty and reliability" for customers as a result of a significant number of drivers declining to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working "as is their right" due to a dispute over pay negotiations.

On Monday drivers’ union ASLEF confirmed that its members had voted to accept an improved pay offer made by ScotRail.

The train operator said it is now working to resume the full timetable as soon as possible, however, ScotRail said it was a "complex process and is also dependent on drivers returning to work rest days and overtime".

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “We’re pleased that ASLEF members have voted to accept our pay deal, however our temporary timetable will still be in place this weekend.

“We’re working hard to restore the timetable to normal as soon as possible, but in the meantime, we’re urging customers travelling to Hampden Park to see Gerry Cinnamon perform to plan ahead, to check their entire journey, and to know their travel options.

“There will be a very limited number of trains departing the city centre after the concert on Saturday night, and there will be no trains after the event on Sunday, so please check your entire journey and know what alternative transport is available.”

Audiences at the TRNSMT music festival in Glasgow on Sunday were told they would miss last trains home if they stayed to watch headliner Lewis Capaldi.

And visitors to the Open Championship at St Andrews have been advised to consider transport options other than rail.

ScotRail has insisted the full timetable would resume in time for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the Edinburgh International Festival, which both start on August 5.

The trains leaving the city centre after 11pm on Saturday are

23:17 Glasgow Central to East Kilbride

23:21 Glasgow Central to Gourock

23:22 Glasgow Queen Street to Stirling

23:30 Glasgow Central to Ayr

23:45 Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley

There will be no trains departing Glasgow city centre after the gig ends at 11pm on Sunday, 17 July.