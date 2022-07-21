SCOTLAND'S conservation agency has called for visitors from 23 Scottish small islands to be banned in a bid to stop the spread of bird flu.

NatureScot has said public landings are being stopped on the islands until seabird chicks have fledged to give them the best possible chance to survive and recover from the current outbreak.

According to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs there are 537 cases of bird flu among 28 species over 142 locations in Scotland.

The main bird groups affected are gannets, skuas, geese and gulls.

But NatureScot say these figures are likely to be significant underestimates of cases as they only include dead birds that have been reported and that have been tested.

The visitor 'ban' has been put in place in some areas till mid-October and NatureScot'as advice is targeted at tour operators.

Last week a taskforce was set up to take the lead on Scotland's response to bird flue.

It came amid early signs that the variant driving the recent severe outbreak highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 has now spread gulls and raptors living in cities.

The conservation agency says visitors will still be able to enjoy the summer seabird spectacle by taking boat trips without coming ashore, or by viewing seabirds from a safe distance without entering nesting areas. The agency said the situation will be under constant review and restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible, once the birds have finished breeding.

NatureScot said there has been strong support for the advice.

"We’re all working together to understand and limit the spread of avian flu," a NatureScot spokesman said. "We are asking boat trips not to land on these islands."

NatureScot said to make the decision it had carried out rapid assessments of all island Special Protection Areas (SPAs) designated for breeding seabirds, in consultation with island managers.

Relevant commercial boat operators have also been alerted, as well as all other recreation and visitor bodies and the local access authorities.

The measure is the latest in response to growing concern over the spread and impact of the current H5N1 strain of avian flu, particularly in seabird colonies.

A Great Skua. Picture: Lorne Gill

NatureScot said virus is widespread across Scotland, with positive cases recorded in Shetland, Orkney, Outer and Inner Hebrides, Highland, Moray, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Fife, East Lothian and Scottish Borders. Seabird colonies at Noss, Hermaness, Hoy, St Kilda, Troup Head, Handa, Bass Rock and St Abbs have all been particularly badly affected.

The visitor restrictions come in a bid to protect breeding puffins, Arctic skuas, Arctic terns, cormorants and gannets from the disease.

Sample surveys of colonies show up to a 85% at decline of great skua at colonies in Orkney and up to 25% decline in gannet numbers at Shetland colonies. Great black-backed gull, herring gull, kittiwake, Arctic tern, Sandwich tern, razorbill and puffin have also tested positive.

Eileen Stuart, NatureScot’s deputy director of nature and climate change said: “Restricting visits to these islands is not an easy decision, but we are increasingly concerned about the devastating impact avian flu is having in Scotland, particularly on our seabird colonies.

“Many of our Scottish islands are a haven for internationally important bird populations.

“With the avian flu crisis evolving so quickly, we have to respond to reduce the spread of this virulent disease.

“Tragically, this destructive disease could be with us for some time to come.

“In Scotland, with the new Task Force announced last week, we and our partners are committed to sharing our expertise and co-ordinating action on the ground.”

NatureScot is also releasing guidance for both site managers and visitors on minimising risks for wild birds, biosecurity, and monitoring this week.

The new Task Force announced last week led by NatureScot is co-ordinating a national response to the avian influenza crisis that is devastating vulnerable seabirds, and geese populations, in Scotland.

NatureScot said the new group will draw on experience from across government, conservation organisations, local authorities and the research community to drive forward a collective response to the crisis.

Guillemots on the Isle of May

The Task Force is initially focussing on sharing expertise and co-ordinating action to tackle the current outbreak of the H5N1 strain of avian flu.

Key priorities will include planning for an effective response to potential future outbreaks and variants, taking action to help protect and restore our bird populations and improve their resilience.

The restrictions are:

Until the end of August for breeding puffins, Arctic skuas and Arctic terns:

Orkney - Calf of Eday, Swona & Muckle Skerry

Firth of Forth – Craigleith, Inchmickery, Isle of May

Until mid-September for breeding great skuas, common terns, cormorants and fulmars:

Shetland - Noss

Argyll - Glas Eileanan (Sound of Mull)

Firth of Forth – Lamb and Fidra

Until mid-October for breeding gannets, storm-petrels and Manx shearwaters:

Shetland - Ramna Stacks & Gruney

Western Isles - Flannan Isles, North Rona & Sula Sgeir, St Kilda (Dun, Soay, Boreray, Stac an Armin and Stac Li - excluding the main island of Hirta)

Highland - Priest Island

Argyll - Treshnish Isles

Firth of Forth – Bass Rock