Two children and four adults have been rescued by boat after their camping spot was submerged in water following torrential rain.
Loch Lomond Rescue Boat said it was called to a report of a family “washed out” of their tent at the north end of the loch shortly after midnight on Sunday.
The crew went to the scene and found the family at Ardleish on the east shore.
They took them to Ardlui Marina and handed them to the Scottish Ambulance Service to be checked over.
The boat then rescued another two campers who were in the same situation.
The coastguard said that coastguard teams from Greenock, Helensburgh and Inveraray also went to the scene, while police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also alerted.
Pictures posted by Greenock Coastguard Rescue Team on Facebook showed two tents partially submerged in water.
The teams said: “At 00.40 this morning, Greenock Coastguard Rescue Team were tasked alongside Helensburgh, Inveraray and two senior officers to multiple incidents on the north side of Loch Lomond after torrential rain and thunder storms had impacted persons camping at various sites near the River Falloch and required assistance.
“Loch Lomond Rescue Boat rescued two children and four adults from a camp spot near Ardleish recovering them to awaiting Coastguard, Scottish Ambulance Service & Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel.
“Further assistance was given by Coastguard personnel at further camp sites north of Loch Lomond.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel