LIFELINE ferry services have been severely disrupted after a fault which has sidelined one of its ageing vessels a matter of days after it was evacuated after a bombscare.
An issue with MV Hebrides' firefighting system has meant all sailings between Uig on the Isle of Skye & Lochmaddy on North Uist were cancelled today.
There were further cancellations on the service between Uig and Tarbert on the Isle of Harris with the Scottish Government-controlled ferry operator CalMac apologising to customers for the disruption.
Last week the vessel, was evacuated and grounded in the wake of a bomb scare.
Police confirmed that a suspicious package had been reported on the vessel just before 5pm on July 21.
It is understood surrounding boats in the harbour at Uig were also evacuated.
Later that evening Police Scotland issued a statement saying that the alert had been called off after enquiries concluded that the package was not suspicious.
A spokesperson said the alarm had been raised with good intent.
Now CalMac has been forced to cancel a raft of services as investigations are carried out into the issues with the firefighting system of the 22-year-old vessel which was due to be replaced.
CalMac said: "Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
There was expected to be a review over what services can be fulfilled once the vessel’s crew has been able to seek advice from a specialist contractor and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, which oversees vessel safety.
MV Hebrides, which can carry 612 passengers and 90 cars, was due to be replaced by a new ship, one of two dual-fuel vessels at the centre of a ferry-building fiasco that are languishing in Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow on the Clyde.
It means that Glen Sannox will now be five years late and will not see service till between March and May 2023 at the earliest, while Hull 802 is not due to set sail till between October and December 2023.
Two months ago the Hebrides was out of action for over four days after it was damaged when it hit a pier in North Uist.
MV Hebrides had to be taken to Greenock for repairs to its hull after the incident while berthing at Lochmaddy.
The damage to MV Hebrides left some islanders temporarily without a dedicated ferry service to the mainland because another ship, MV Lord of the Isles, was also out of service for repairs to firefighting equipment.
In order to restore the service, CalMac, had to move other ferries from their usual routes to Islay and to Arran, causing wider disruption.
Western Isles local authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar reacted with anger at Uist being left without a service.
Hebrides, built by Ferguson Shipbuilders and launched by the Queen in August 2000, is normally considered one of the most reliable and punctual of CalMac's ferries.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here