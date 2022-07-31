Government inspectors had to step in to prevent elderly people being injured at a home that has now been threatened with closure.
Welfare and safety at Dalawoodie House Nursing Home was being compromised by risks "which cannot be tolerated", care regulators said.
Residents at high risk of falls were attempting to move around unsupervised and there were occasions when inspectors had to intervene "to prevent injuries being sustained" or help people eat or go to the toilet because of insufficient staff.
The home, which is on the outskirts of Dumfries and is run by Glasgow-based Downing Care Limited, was graded unsatisfactory and weak in every category following a snap inspection. The owners have been been given four weeks to make improvements or risk losing their registration.
The Care Inspectorate report states: "We identified major weaknesses in critical aspects of performance which required immediate remedial action to improve experiences and outcomes for people."
READ MORE: Special Report: 'Why I refuse to sell mum's home to pay for her care'
Residents were not being provided with adequate opportunities to access baths or showers.
Record keeping was poor and this was particularly evident in people at risk of dehydration or malnutrition.
Where a risk had been identified, there was "an absence of monitoring".
There were gaps in entries about medication and information relating to residents' care and support was not always being shared between staff during hand-overs.
Some residents said they were 'bored" because there was a lack of activities.
The inspectors witnessed some caring interactions between staff and residents but said elderly people were facing delays for personal care.
READ MORE: SNP urged to launch citizens' jury amid 'indefensible' care home costs
The report states: "Throughout the inspection, we observed people asking for assistance to support them with basic needs, such as help to go to the toilet, access food and drinks, mobilising and emotional support when stressed or distressed.
"We saw people having to wait for help for extended periods of time, or their expressed need was not observed or noticed.
"Inspectors had to intervene as staff were unavailable to provide the support needed."
Covid infection control risks are also highlighted in the report. An employee was observed leaving an isolation room where someone had Covid-19, removing the visor and placing it in a clean PPE station.
There was a lack of consistency in approaches to screening visitors arriving at the home, which had 34 residents at the time of the unannounced inspection on June 20 and 21.
Dalawoodie House has been given until September 1 to make a series of improvements including increasing the number of "competent" staff.
Another states that," the provider must ensure people experiencing care have confidence the service received by them is well led and managed.
It adds:"You must support better outcomes through a culture of continuous improvement, underpinned by robust investigations when serious incidents occur."
The warning follows earlier inspections where the care provider failed to address failings.
The Herald has contacted the home for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here