A church on the banks of Loch Lomond said to be a direct link to the origins of the Kirk is under threat of closure sparking a community campaign backed by the current Duke of Montrose.

Buchanan Parish Church was built in 1764 and has served the villages of Balmaha, Milton of Buchanan, Buchanan Smithy, Rowardennan and the islands for generations.

However the parish can trace its roots back to 700AD and the isle of Inchcailloch, now better known as the familial burial ground of Rob Roy’s Clan MacGregor and one of Robert the Bruce’s favourite deer hunting grounds.

The Church of Scotland has deemed the B-listed church surplus to requirements and has outlined plans to sell it off.

Church elder Alison Bruce said the parish did not agree with the assertion that the building is not fit for purpose, saying it is both regularly attended and in a good state of repair.

She said the community may look to acquire the church and run it as an independent congregation if the presbytery follows through with its plan.

The church was first built after a donation from the third Duke of Montrose, who funded a move from its first home on Inchcailloch, which was established in honour of St Kentigerna.

She lived and died there in 793AD and is said to have been married to the grandson of Artur of Dal Riata – one of the princes of the ancient kingdom of Dalriada – and was the mother of St Fillan.

Gaelic for ‘isle of the hooded woman’ ‘or isle of the nun’, Inchcailloch was part of an area of sanctuary used by Robert the Bruce, which he later formalised when he became King.

A community campaign has been launched to save the building, with hundreds uniting to try to change the local Presbytery’s mind.

Ms Bruce said “Our congregation is in very good heart and we have a regular attendance at the church, which is both in a fantastic state of repair both physical and spiritually.

“We do not agree with Presbytery’s assessment that the church is ‘not fit for purpose’.

“Buchanan Parish Church is more than just a building, it is a direct link to the earliest days of the Church of Scotland and a vital part of the community.

“It is not even a financial burden to the Church, so we cannot understand the rationale behind this proposal at all and urge a rethink.

“Stirling Presbytery have made no effort to consult the local community at large about this move.

She added: “We would hope the Church would allow us to reach a compromise.

"If not, we may consider acquiring it and running it as an independent congregation.”

The Duke of Montrose, James Graham, is a member of the church and has backed the campaign to save it.

He said: “The church remains an important hub for the community, having served the villages of Balmaha, Milton of Buchanan, Buchanan Smithy, Rowardennan, and the islands for generations.

“Members of the church play an important and very active role in caring for the needs of the area, and it has served as the backbone for many events.

“In spite of upheavals of the surrounding economy, it has proved to be a financial contributor to the Stirling Presbytery for many years and I feel strongly that it should be allowed to continue.”

A Church of Scotland spokesman said: “Change is necessary in order to deliver sustainable and realistic new expressions of ministry and church and ensure all buildings are suitable for the needs of mission in the 21st century.

"This is work in progress and no final decisions have been made.

"Mission plans must be prepared by all Church of Scotland presbyteries, and ultimately approved by the Faith Nurture Forum and the General Trustees of the Church of Scotland by the 31st December, 2022 and will be subject to a review on an annual basis."

An online petition has been lodged at https://bit.ly/savebuchananchurch.