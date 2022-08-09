POLICE had to be called to deal with "aggressive behaviour" in a weekend of ferry disruption hitting one of the busiest days on Arran.

Calls have been made for more boats urgently as CalMac managing director Robbie Drummond apologised for ferry cancellations as one of two ferries which serve Arran was sidelined over the weekend leaving some drivers left with up to 125 mile detours.

There were further ferry cancellations on Monday while MV Hebrides made its return after safety issues - a day later than hoped.

One of CalMac’s oldest ferries, it was was taken out of service last Tuesday for a third time in a matter of weeks because of an issue with its CO2 firefighting system.

It returned to service yesterday (Monday) morning after repairs as islanders complained of food shortages, restaurants struggling to get supplies, visitors sleeping in cars and village halls and visitors re-routed on lengthy detours.

The lack of the vessel meant two key Outer Hebrides routes were cancelled last week, with the MV Isle of Mull being redeployed from the Mull crossing to cover the shortfall - leading to further sailing cancellations elsewhere.

Over the weekend some drivers had to embark on a 125 mile detour after issues with another ferry surfaced on Saturday on one of the busiest days of the year as Arran hosted the Brodick Highland Games.

The 29-year-old MV Caledonian Isles, had a problem with a main engine water cooler before creel ropes got caught in its propellers.

Some motorists had to divert to the services from Lochranza on Arran to Claonaig, a hamlet on the east coast of the Kintyre peninsula in western Scotland, as an alternative. Others just remained stranded overnight.

By road, that meant those travelling from Ardrossan going on a 125 mile detour to get to and from Claonaig - a journey that would take around three hours. The Ardrossan to Brodick ferry crossing usually takes just 35 minute Staff at Caledonian MacBrayne ports called the police over “aggressive behaviour” on Saturday.

Calmac confirmed port-side staff in both Mallaig and Ardrossan called officers to help them with passengers who protesting about the current situation.

CalMac’s managing director Robbie Drummond said aggressive behaviour towards staff is “unacceptable”.

He said: “Aggressive behaviour towards our staff is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“I know frustrations are running high but please treat our staff with respect – they are doing their utmost to help customers.”

Islanders had complained to CalMac about rationing of food, with supermarket shelves being bare as vital supplies were not reaching shops and evidence of ‘panic buying’.

It had been hoped MV Hebrides might be back in operation on Sunday after its loss led to major disruption on the routes between Uig on Skye, Lochmaddy on North Uist and Tarbert on Harris.

Mr Drummond later said yesterday that the stricken routes were getting back to normal.

He said: “Clearly customers are really upset about the latest disruption of last week and everyone at CalMac is deeply sorry for what they’ve been going through.”

Mr Drummond said Calmac wanted to encourage people to see the “brilliant scenery” of the Western Isles.

He said passenger numbers were down compared to 2019’s figures, with around 4.9 million expected this year.

When it was put to Mr Drummond that there was not enough resilience in the ferry network, he said: “There’s no lack of effort or money being invested in short-term resilience.

“Our spend is increased by 70% (over the) last five years, from £21 million to £34 million this year.

“But what we really need, and you’re right, is that long-term investment program.

“Because that’s what will give the islands the service they need, and one that we can all be proud of.”

He said he expected the service to remain challenging for the next year but problems would ease in the coming years when new vessels are introduced.

Sam Bourne, chairman of Arran Ferry Action Group said: "We need more boats urgently, it is as simple as that.

"Of all of the days in the year, they chose the busiest day to have a minor technical fault and a fouled prop. You have to throw up your arms and laugh.

"There were lots of cars backed up on Saturday. People were stuck. "The frustration got to boiling point on Saturday with people asking when it will be fixed.

"It is a shame because the guys in the front line are doing everything to help people.

"We are in the middle of summer and the island wheel of misfortune is still spinning away. You are just waiting for the next breakdown and hoping it is not your island affected."

One user described the scenes at Ardrossan pier on Saturday morning as "mayhem" as the first of two crossing were cancelled as she told of huge passenger queues by 9.30am.

Jenny Maxwell in a message to CalMac passing on her experience said: "Passengers (including me) were taken off the boat at 7.35 and given tickets to get on later. By 8am the pipe bands started to turn up and went straight to the front of the queue. When I asked I was told there was no distinction made between the passengers who had been taken off the 7am and those who had turned up for the 9.40am.

One islander apologises for the issues and says: "All of us are sick of it and we want things to change."

"I went for a refund at 9.50am because they were talking about an update at 10.15am which is nuts. When I went for my refund I found that they were still selling tickets.

"I feel for the people of the island who try to live a normal life, within 40 miles of the largest city in the country but cannot travel to the nearest large town."

MV Hebrides was first removed from service in mid-June due to a problem with its fire-fighting system. Then, a temporary repair which satisfied the ‘appropriate authorities’ gained the ship a short term dispensation to sail.

The vessel, which can carry 612 passengers and 90 cars, was due to be replaced by a new ship, one of two dual-fuel vessels at the centre of a ferry-building fiasco that are languishing in Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow on the Clyde.

It means that Glen Sannox will now be five years late and will not see service till between March and May 2023 at the earliest, while Hull 802 is not due to set sail till between October and December 2023.